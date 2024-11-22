^

Nadine Lustre shows 'different side of acting' in MMFF movie 'Uninvited'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 22, 2024 | 2:45pm
Nadine Lustre shows 'different side of acting' in MMFF movie 'Uninvited'
Vilma Santos, Aga Muhlach and Nadine Lustre in the MMFF 2024 movie 'Uninvited'
Screengrab from Mentorque YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre revealed that it was her first time to portray a dark role in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "Uninvited" with Aga Muhlach and Vilma Santos. 

At the movie's recent grand press conference, Nadine said her role challenged her.

“It is a huge change from all the roles I have done before. Everyone knows me from rom-coms and dramas, romance stuff," Nadine said. 

“My roles are always mabait na anak, palaban, pero mabait. This time, I was able to explore and try a different side of acting,” she added. 

Nadine said that her role in the movie is a dream come true because she loves challenges. 

“I wanted you to see, ‘ano pa kaya ang kaya kong gawin? Sobrang extreme from my previous characters, something I always wanted to do," she said. 

“I love exploring. Hopefully, maging darker pa ang characters ko,” she added. 

Produced by Mentorque Productions and Project 8 in cooperation with Warner Bros. Pictures, “Uninvited” is directed by Dan Villegas and written by Dodo Dayao.

It will be in cinemas on December 25. 

RELATED'Uninvited' producer admits Vilma, Aga, Nadine film too pricey but worth it

AGA MUHLACH

NADINE LUSTRE

VILMA SANTOS
