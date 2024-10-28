^

Movies

'Uninvited' producer admits Vilma, Aga, Nadine film too pricey but worth it

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 28, 2024 | 10:42am
'Uninvited' producer admits Vilma, Aga, Nadine film too pricey but worth it
Vilma Santos, Aga Muhlach and Nadine Lustre in the movie 'Uninvited'
Screengrab from Mentorque YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Bryan Dy, producer of Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2024 entry "Uninvited," admitted that it was pricey to put Vilma Santos, Aga Muhlach and Nadine Lustre in one movie.

At a recent interview with the media during the announcement of MMFF's last four entries, Bryan said that moviegoers deserve to have the trio in a film because movie ticket prices are too pricey. 

“Sa akin po kasi talaga, sa mahal ng bayad sa sinehan ngayon, parang people should be compelled to go to the cinemas. ‘Ano yung worth ng pera ko?’," Bryan said. 

“And I think d'un kami dapat mag-risk na mga producers. Masaya kami na naibalik 'yun — siksik, liglig, umaapaw sa 'Mallari'," he added. 

Bryan said that like "Mallari," "Unvited" also has the backing of the Hollywood-based entertainment and production company Warner Bros.

“And I’m so happy na talagang nag-accept uli ang Warner Brothers, iro-roll over namin dito. Kasi I think, the Filipino audience deserves something worth their hard-earned money. So, sa artista pa lang, hindi kami nag-atubili. Kung mapapansin niyo po, tatlong malalaking direktor ng kasalukuyang henerasyon ang nagtrabaho together," he said. 

“Dan Villegas, Antonette Jadaone, and Irene Villamor… Sobrang galing! So I think, ito, masasabi namin na ayaw naming manghinayang 'yung Pinoy 'pag pumunta sa sinehan. So, ayun siguro yung risk talaga ng mga producers ngayon. And if you will see, the lineup of the 10 [MMFF 2024 entries], parang wala namang tulak-kabigin!" he added. 

Recently, Mentorque Productions and Project 8 Projects released the first official teaser, bringing together some of the most bankable and illustrious actors of their time — Vilma (Lilia/Eva), Aga (Guilly), and Nadine (Nicole).

The powerhouse cast is supported by an impressive lineup of stars that includes Tirso Cruz III, Mylene Dizon, Elijah Canlas, Gabby Padilla, RK Bagatsing, Lotlot De Leon, Ketchup Eusebio, Cholo Barretto, Gio Alvarez, and Ron Angeles.

The teaser sets the mood perfectly — chilling, mysterious, and full of tension. Viewers are transported to an opulent mansion where a billionaire’s lavish birthday celebration spirals into a night of socialite intrigues, buried secrets and shocking revelations. — Video from Mentorque YouTube channel

RELATEDVilma Santos for National Artist: Aktor PH lists down reasons for nomination

vuukle comment

AGA MUHLACH

NADINE LUSTRE

VILMA SANTOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
MMFF 2024 announces second batch of films
5 days ago

MMFF 2024 announces second batch of films

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The Metro Manila Film Festival unveiled the second batch of films that will be competing at the festival's 50th edition later...
Movies
fbtw
'An honest film': Sid Lucero, Carlo Ledesma react to 'Outside' expectations
7 days ago

'An honest film': Sid Lucero, Carlo Ledesma react to 'Outside' expectations

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Director Carlo Ledesma and actor Sid Lucero are playing down audience expectations of their new movie "Outside" being a competent...
Movies
fbtw
Slovenia makes Cine Europa debut in 27th edition
9 days ago

Slovenia makes Cine Europa debut in 27th edition

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
The longest-running European film festival in the country, Cine Europa, returns this year with 20 contemporary movies, including...
Movies
fbtw
Takehiro Hira talks 'Crosspoint' with Carlo Aquino, historic 'Shogun' Emmy wins
10 days ago

Takehiro Hira talks 'Crosspoint' with Carlo Aquino, historic 'Shogun' Emmy wins

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
Japanese actor Takehiro Hira expressed his joy after his series "Shogun" made history in Emmy with 18 awards.
Movies
fbtw
Jungkook's 'I Am Still' becomes highest-grossing music movie of 2024
11 days ago

Jungkook's 'I Am Still' becomes highest-grossing music movie of 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
The documentary movie "Jungkook: I Am Still," about the youngest member of K-pop boy band BTS, is the year's biggest music...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with