'Uninvited' producer admits Vilma, Aga, Nadine film too pricey but worth it

MANILA, Philippines — Bryan Dy, producer of Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2024 entry "Uninvited," admitted that it was pricey to put Vilma Santos, Aga Muhlach and Nadine Lustre in one movie.

At a recent interview with the media during the announcement of MMFF's last four entries, Bryan said that moviegoers deserve to have the trio in a film because movie ticket prices are too pricey.

“Sa akin po kasi talaga, sa mahal ng bayad sa sinehan ngayon, parang people should be compelled to go to the cinemas. ‘Ano yung worth ng pera ko?’," Bryan said.

“And I think d'un kami dapat mag-risk na mga producers. Masaya kami na naibalik 'yun — siksik, liglig, umaapaw sa 'Mallari'," he added.

Bryan said that like "Mallari," "Unvited" also has the backing of the Hollywood-based entertainment and production company Warner Bros.

“And I’m so happy na talagang nag-accept uli ang Warner Brothers, iro-roll over namin dito. Kasi I think, the Filipino audience deserves something worth their hard-earned money. So, sa artista pa lang, hindi kami nag-atubili. Kung mapapansin niyo po, tatlong malalaking direktor ng kasalukuyang henerasyon ang nagtrabaho together," he said.

“Dan Villegas, Antonette Jadaone, and Irene Villamor… Sobrang galing! So I think, ito, masasabi namin na ayaw naming manghinayang 'yung Pinoy 'pag pumunta sa sinehan. So, ayun siguro yung risk talaga ng mga producers ngayon. And if you will see, the lineup of the 10 [MMFF 2024 entries], parang wala namang tulak-kabigin!" he added.

Recently, Mentorque Productions and Project 8 Projects released the first official teaser, bringing together some of the most bankable and illustrious actors of their time — Vilma (Lilia/Eva), Aga (Guilly), and Nadine (Nicole).

The powerhouse cast is supported by an impressive lineup of stars that includes Tirso Cruz III, Mylene Dizon, Elijah Canlas, Gabby Padilla, RK Bagatsing, Lotlot De Leon, Ketchup Eusebio, Cholo Barretto, Gio Alvarez, and Ron Angeles.

The teaser sets the mood perfectly — chilling, mysterious, and full of tension. Viewers are transported to an opulent mansion where a billionaire’s lavish birthday celebration spirals into a night of socialite intrigues, buried secrets and shocking revelations. — Video from Mentorque YouTube channel

