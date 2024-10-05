Marcos places Film Academy of the Philippines under DTI

President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order 70, signed on October 2, 2024, in an effort to 'strengthen FAP' for the purpose of promoting the development of the local film industry.

MANILA, Philippines — The Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) has been reassigned to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) from the Deparment of Education (DepEd).

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order 70, signed on October 2, in an effort to "strengthen FAP" for the purpose of promoting the development of the local film industry.

The executive order noted the FAP's establishment and initial handling by DepEd since 2006. Under its new agency, FAP will be led by a director general and co-chaired by the DTI secretary.

The director general, who also serves as chair, will be appointed by the president and will have the rank of undersecretary. The FAP head must have a background in motion picture, arts and sciences.

Filmmaker Paolo Villaluna was named the new FAP director general last month, while Maria Cristina Aldeguer-Roque is the current acting trade and industry secretary following the resignation of Alfredo Pascual last August.

The FAP Board of Trustees will also include the following:

a representative from the Office of the President,

the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary,

the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Director General,

the chairperson of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCAA),

the chairperson of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), and

two representatives from the private sector

As of this writing, these include Bienvenido Laguesma (DOLE Secretary), Kiko Benitez (TESDA Director General), Victorino Manalo (NCCA Chair), and Jose Javier Reyes (FDCP Chair).

The executive order also said the FAP's existing units will be reorganized, consistent with the new structure, meaning some officials and personnel may have to turn over properties and assets.

E.O. 70 assigned the FAP to establish a National Film Awards on top of its current mandate of having an independent committee to select nominees in international competitions.

