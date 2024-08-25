^

Movies

Robredo election campaign docu 'And So It Begins' gets screening venues

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 25, 2024 | 6:19pm
Robredo election campaign docu 'And So It Begins' gets screening venues
Poster for 'And So It Begins' (left). Right photo shows for vice president Leni Robredo delivering her final campaign address at her miting de avance to cap the 90-day campaign season in Makati City's central busines district on May 7, 2022.
Joselle Reyes for Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — "And So It Begins," the documentary on the 2022 presidential campaign of former vice president Leni Robredo, has found its venue screenings for its wider release after its debut at the recently concluded Cinemalaya International Film Festival. 

The former vice president announced on her verified Facebook page the venue partners where block screenings of "And So It Begins" will be held. 

"Nakapag-reminisce na ba ang lahat?" wrote the former vice president. 

The post lists down the venues of the screening: Cinema 76, Fisher Mall in Malabon, Fisher Mall in Quezon City, Gateway Cineplex in Cubao, Powerplant Makati, Shang Red Carpet in Mandaluyong, Sta. Lucia, SunStar Mall Laguna, Gaisano in Davao, NCCC in Davao and Screenville Alturas in Bohol. 

Robredo asked the public to watch out for volunteer groups who will hold block screenings of "And So It Begins" in their areas. 

"And So It Begins" revolves around the grassroot movement of Robredo's 2022 presidential campaign and the aftermath of the most recent national elections.

"Amid the traditional pomp and circumstance of Filipino elections, a quirky people's movement rises to defend the nation against deepening threats to truth and democracy," the documentary's synopsis reads. "In a collective act of joy as a form of resistance, hope flickers against the backdrop of increasing autocracy."

It is directed by Ramona Diaz, who also directed the award-winning documentary "A Thousand Cuts," a documentary film about journalist Maria Ressa.

"And So It Begins" is Rated PG (Parental Guidance) by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board.

RELATED: Restored 'Jose Rizal,' Robredo campaign docu making Philippine premieres at Cinemalaya

vuukle comment

2022 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

LENI ROBREDO

RAMONA DIAZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Joshua Garcia's rumored girlfriend reacts to 'JoshLia' reunion movie
6 days ago

Joshua Garcia's rumored girlfriend reacts to 'JoshLia' reunion movie

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Filipina-French athlete Emilienne Vigier, the rumored girlfriend of Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia, reacted to the latter's movie...
Movies
fbtw
'Deadpool & Wolverine' overtakes 'Joker' as highest-grossing R-rated movie
8 days ago

'Deadpool & Wolverine' overtakes 'Joker' as highest-grossing R-rated movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Less than a week after breaking the billion dollar mark, Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine" is now the highest-grossing R-rated...
Movies
fbtw
'Alien: Romulus' review: Good old-fashioned sci-fi horror
8 days ago

'Alien: Romulus' review: Good old-fashioned sci-fi horror

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
There is beauty in simplicity as "Alien" and now "Alien: Romulus" have shown, as long as there is primary focus in the direction...
Movies
fbtw
Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto's reunion movie 'Un/Happy For You' earns P20M on first day
9 days ago

Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto's reunion movie 'Un/Happy For You' earns P20M on first day

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Ex-couple Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia’s reunion movie “Un/Happy for You” earned P20.5 million on its...
Movies
fbtw
Film tackling domestic violence 'La Viuda' prepares for theatrical release
12 days ago

Film tackling domestic violence 'La Viuda' prepares for theatrical release

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Under the visionary direction of award-winning director Neal Tan, "La Viuda" promises to be a gripping exploration of resilience...
Movies
fbtw
Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino to star in first movie together, 'My Love Will Make You Disappear'
12 days ago

Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino to star in first movie together, 'My Love Will Make You Disappear'

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Kapamilya love team Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, fondly called "KimPau," will star in their first movie together, "My Love...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with