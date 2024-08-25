Robredo election campaign docu 'And So It Begins' gets screening venues

Poster for 'And So It Begins' (left). Right photo shows for vice president Leni Robredo delivering her final campaign address at her miting de avance to cap the 90-day campaign season in Makati City's central busines district on May 7, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — "And So It Begins," the documentary on the 2022 presidential campaign of former vice president Leni Robredo, has found its venue screenings for its wider release after its debut at the recently concluded Cinemalaya International Film Festival.

The former vice president announced on her verified Facebook page the venue partners where block screenings of "And So It Begins" will be held.

"Nakapag-reminisce na ba ang lahat?" wrote the former vice president.

The post lists down the venues of the screening: Cinema 76, Fisher Mall in Malabon, Fisher Mall in Quezon City, Gateway Cineplex in Cubao, Powerplant Makati, Shang Red Carpet in Mandaluyong, Sta. Lucia, SunStar Mall Laguna, Gaisano in Davao, NCCC in Davao and Screenville Alturas in Bohol.

Robredo asked the public to watch out for volunteer groups who will hold block screenings of "And So It Begins" in their areas.

"And So It Begins" revolves around the grassroot movement of Robredo's 2022 presidential campaign and the aftermath of the most recent national elections.

"Amid the traditional pomp and circumstance of Filipino elections, a quirky people's movement rises to defend the nation against deepening threats to truth and democracy," the documentary's synopsis reads. "In a collective act of joy as a form of resistance, hope flickers against the backdrop of increasing autocracy."

It is directed by Ramona Diaz, who also directed the award-winning documentary "A Thousand Cuts," a documentary film about journalist Maria Ressa.

"And So It Begins" is Rated PG (Parental Guidance) by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board.

