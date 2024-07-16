^

Movies

Vic Sotto returning to MMFF after 5 years; Vice Ganda film also selected

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 16, 2024 | 4:59pm
Composite photos of host-comedian Vic Sotto and Vice Ganda
Vic Sotto, Vice Ganda via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — A movie headlined by Vic Sotto will be part of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) for the first time in five years following the unveiling of the 2024 edition's first batch of entries.

Vic will appear in Michael Tuviera's action-drama "The Kingdom" alongside Piolo Pascual, who appeared in last year's horror flick "Mallari."

His last MMFF headliner was 2019's "Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity" with Maine Mendoza.

Host-comedian Vice Ganda's comeback movie "And The Breadwinner Is" directed by Jun Robles Lana was also selected for MMFF 2024. Eugene Domingo and Jhong Hilario will join Vice in the film.

Last year's Best Director winner for "GomBurZa" Pepe Diokno will adapt a film version of "Himala: Isang Musical" with Aicelle Santos reprising her role as Elsa.

Related: Vice Ganda sets movie comeback co-starring 'It's Showtime' co-host Jhong Hilario

The other two films in the first batch of entries for MMFF 2024, based on scripts, are Zig Dulay's "Green Bones" starring Sofia Pablo and Dennis Trillo; and Kerwin Go's "Strange Frequencies: Haunted Hospital" starring Jane De Leon and Enrique Gil.

Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes confirmed 39 scripts were submitted for consideration, hence why it was decided to have 10 films in competition, like last year, rather than the regular eight.

The 10 competing films of MMFF 2023 managed to collectively bring in P1.069 billion, beating the previous record held by the 2018 edition, a feat mostly attributed to the Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera movie "Rewind" — currently the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time.

The 2018 MMFF had a collective box office of P1.061 billion across nearly 1,200 cinemas, whereas the 2023 edition only opened in 800 theaters as several are still closed from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, though the goal is to open in 900 cinemas this year.

Because 2024 is the MMFF's 50th year, several cinemas will screen select past festival entries for only P50.

RELATED: Why MMDA is skipping Summer MMFF for 2024

Philstar
