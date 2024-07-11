'I never cheated on you': Julia Barretto tells Joshua Garcia in 'Un/Happy For You' trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Star Cinema released the official trailer of "Un/Happy For You," the reunion movie of Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto.

Based on the two-minute trailer, Joshua will play as Juancho and Julia will play as Zy.

In the confrontation scene, Juancho named a liquor after Zy.

"Masarap 'yan. Pero hindi mo namamalayan tatamaan ka na d'yan. Traydor 'yan e," Juancho said.

"Zy, ano, no comment? Aalis ka nanaman," he added.

"Juancho tama na please. I never cheated on you," Zy replied.

The trailer also shows a series of questions that have crossed the minds of those who have experienced the pain and joy of losing and reuniting with someone they once loved such as: “Masaya bang balikan? Dapat bang balikan? Delulu pang balikan? Masarap bang balikan? ‘Di na dapat balikan? Paano nga ba balikan?”

Joshua and Julia are also spreading the love and "kilig" to fans before August 14 with their “Un/happy for You” The Get Back Tour in various malls nationwide. Their next stop is in SM City Cebu this July 13.

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Kookai Labayen, Crystal San Miguel, and Jen Chuaunsu, “Un/happy for You” is the reunion film of Joshua and Julia that is best seen in cinemas starting this August 14. —Video from ABS-CBN Star Cinema YouTube channel

