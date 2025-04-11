David Licauco talks about never too late to change in ‘Samahan ng mga Makasalanan’

MANILA, Philippines — David Licauco believes that his movie “Samahan ng mga Makasalanan,” curiously set for release on a Holy Week, will teach a lesson or two, especially in time for introspection.

David leads the cast of the movie with an intriguing title that loosely refers to a group of sinful people in English. It also stars Sanya Lopez, who was absent at last night’s red carpet and screening held in Gateway 2 in Cubao, Quezon City.

David plays Deacon Sam, who is assigned to a new place reeking with questionable characters portrayed by Buboy Villar, Soliman Cruz, Chariz Solomon, and Jun Sabayton.

Joel Torre is also in the movie as a parish priest.

“Siyempre, dahil Holy Week na at ang concept nito is about changing, it’s about God, religion. Very timely, and I would say that maraming matututunan ‘yung mga manonood nito dahil it’s never too late to change,” David said during his red carpet interview.

Directed by Benedict Mique, “Samahan ng mga Makasalanan” hits theaters on Black Saturday, April 19. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Chyna Merin

