^

Movies

'Ang cute lang': Sanya Lopez all praises to David Licauco as priest

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 12:08pm
'Ang cute lang': Sanya Lopez all praises to David Licauco as priest
David Licauco and Sanya Lopez at the presscon for 'Samahan ng Mga Makasalanan.'
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor David Licauco admitted that he was challenged to play the role of a priest in the upcoming movie "Samahan ng Mga Makasalanan."

In an interview with the media during the press conference of the film, David said he was challenged because her priest role needs to be entertaining.

“My initial reaction was, kaya ko ba `yon? Just because…I never played that role, na priest ako. Sa ‘Pulang Araw’ kasi heavy drama yun, then sa ‘Maria Clara at Ibarra’ naman ay more of parang romantic-comedy, and then nakagawa rin ako ng action," he said.

“Pero now, medyo…at ang challenging nga sa akin, sa karakter ko kasi dapat relax lang, timid. Pero ang challenge talaga ay kung paano pa rin talaga maging entertaining ang role ko," he added.

David said that he learned a lot on his role.

“Pero sa movie na ito, natuto ako na it is okey to commit mistakes, as long as, you learned from your mistakes, and eventually hindi mo na siya gagawin ulit,” he said.

Sanya Lopez, his co-star in the film, was all praises to David.

"Tahimik lang. Very nonchalant ‘di ba po? Pero ang cute lang na marunong siyang makisama. At hindi rin po ako nahirapan,” Sanya said.

Directed by Benedict Mique "Samahan ng Mga Makasalanan is showing on April 19.

DAVID LICAUCO

SANYA LOPEZ
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Liam Neeson in new 'The Naked Gun' trailer
3 days ago

WATCH: Liam Neeson in new 'The Naked Gun' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Liam Neeson takes on a new action role with a comedic blend in the newest entry in the "The Naked Gun" franchi...
Movies
fbtw
Disney delays 'Tangled' live-action remake &mdash; reports
4 days ago

Disney delays 'Tangled' live-action remake — reports

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Disney is reportedly pausing its plan to produce a live-action remake of its 2010 movie "Tangled" based...
Movies
fbtw
Karate and kung fu: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio in new 'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer
4 days ago

Karate and kung fu: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio in new 'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Martial arts come together, and so do two action stars, in the latest trailer for "Karate Kid: Legends." ...
Movies
fbtw
1st 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' footage revealed
4 days ago

1st 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' footage revealed

By Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
The stakes for "Avatar: Fire and Ash" could hardly be higher for the movie industry.
Movies
fbtw
Short films advocating for responsible gaming launched
5 days ago

Short films advocating for responsible gaming launched

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 days ago
DigiPlus Interactive and its social development arm, BingoPlus Foundation, have officially launched the Pusta de Peligro responsible...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with