New 'Transformers' movie trailer launches in space

MANILA, Philippines — The first trailer for the upcoming animated movie "Transformers One" did what no other film has before — launch from high up in space.

Studio Paramount Pictures launched the trailer about the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron — who go by Orion Pax and D-16 — using a weather balloon.

When the weather balloon reached 125,000 feet after an hour flying off earth, Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry, who voice Orion Pax and D-16 respectively, popped on a video to officially unveil the trailer.

The teaser begins with the bickering young Orion Pax and D-16 tossed into doing waste management where they meet B-127 (the future Bumblebee) voiced by Keegan-Michael Key.

"I know we're just lowly worker bots who can't even transform," Orion Pax's voice over clips of the three characters as well as Scarlett Johansson's Elita-1.

After quick action clips, the four characters find themselves on the surface of their planet Cybertron and are given the ability to transform by Laurence Fishburne's Alpha Trion, the first Autobot.

"It's time to show them we are more than meets the eye," Orion Pax says, but easier said than done as the four have trouble completing transformations, which is particularly alarming as a threat arrives on Cybertron.

More actions clips are shown, concluding with B-127 ecstatic to learn he has a battle mask and knife hands, which he uses to break into a control room, rather dramatically it seems.

Jon Hamm will be in the film voicing Sentinel Prime, while Steve Buscemi is cast in an undisclosed role.

"Transformers One" premieres in Philippine cinemas on September 18, avoiding direct competition with "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

