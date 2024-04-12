Paramount announces 'Scary Movie' reboot, new live-action 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

Composite image of Anna Faris in 'Scary Movie 4 and a poster for 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows'

MANILA, Philippines — Film studio Paramount Pictures pulled out the big guns at this year's CinemaCon with an array of future projects tapping into its treasure chest of modern classics.

Leading the charge is a brand new entry in the "Scary Movie" franchise, the series of films that parodied famous and popular horror movies.

Paramount will distribute the upcoming movie with original distributor Miramax behind its finances, while " Fast and Furious" producer Neal H. Moritz takes on a similar role.

From 2000 to 2013, five "Scary Movie" films were released to harsh criticism but they had profitable returns, parodying movies like "Scream," "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "The Haunting," "The Ring," "Signs," "Paranormal Activity" and "Mama."

The horror genre has taken a huge leap since the release of the last entry. This could mean the upcoming flick could take a jab at "Get Out," "A Quiet Place," "Hereditary," "The Babadook" and "It Follows."

Another planned project by Paramount is a live-action adaptation of the graphic novel "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin."

Related: Paramount shows 'Gladiator 2' as Disney goes R-rated

The adaptation, to be written by Tyler Burton Smith and produced by Walter Hamada, will be the first TMNT movie to have an R-rating.

The most recent TMNT film, last year's animated "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," was well-received by critics and audiences alike with some considering it the best TMNT movie.

Finally, as teased in last year's "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," Paramount confirmed a crossover film involving "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe."

The movie involving the two Hasbro properties, however, was overshadowed at CinemaCon with a teaser trailer for "Transformers One," which is an animated origin story.

The first animated "Transformers" film in 40 years sees Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry voicing young friends-turned-enemies Optimus Prime and Megatron, respectively. Scaralett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm are also in the cast.

RELATED: Reigning Hollywood studio Universal brings 'Wicked' to movie summit