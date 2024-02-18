^

Harrison Ford's 'Star Wars' script fetches £10,795 at UK sale

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
February 18, 2024 | 1:33pm
Harrison Ford's 'Star Wars' script fetches Â£10,795 at UK sale
In this file photo taken on February 13, 2020, US actor Harrison Ford arrives for Disney's 'The Call of the Wild' premiere at El Capitan theater in Hollywood, California.
AFP/Frederic J. Brown

LONDON, United Kingdom — An original draft "Star Wars" script left in a London apartment by "Han Solo" actor Harrison Ford sold at a UK auction for £10,795 ($13,600) on Saturday.

The script was used when Ford was in London for the filming of the first installment of the epic saga, originally entitled "The Adventures of Luke Starkiller," at Elstree Studios north of London.

The fourth draft of the screenplay, dating from March 15, 1976, was snapped up by an Austrian collector when it went under the hammer at Excalibur Auctions in Hertfordshire, north of London.

Ford left the script at the London flat he rented at the time along with shooting schedules, which sold for £4,826, and a letter from an agent or friend, which sold for £177.80.

The landlords renting the property found the items and kept them for decades.

The incomplete and unbound script contains revisions, and introduces Han Solo on page 56.

The 1977 film catapulted Ford to international fame and he starred in sequels "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) and "Return Of The Jedi" (1983), before taking on the role again in "The Force Awakens" (2015).

Excalibur Auctions' auctioneer Jonathan Torode said this sale saw a new record set for a Star Wars script, "which shows how a personal link to the items is so enticing to 'Star Wars' fans."

