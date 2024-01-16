^

Academy members cast final votes for Oscars 2024 nominees

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
January 16, 2024 | 4:27pm
Academy members cast final votes for Oscars 2024 nominees
In this file photo taken on February 21, 2008 Oscar statuettes are displayed at the "Meet The Oscars" exhibit before the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California.
MANILA, Philippines — The next stage of the Oscars is drawing to a close.

Members of the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts & Sciences (AMPAS) are wrapping up casting their choices on who gets to be in the categories where their votes are needed.

These include the highly competitive acting categories (Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress) and films (Best Picture, Best Animated Feature, Best International Feature, Best Documentary Feature) where frontrunners will no doubt emerge.

The technical awards will be voted on by each of the respective guild members of specific categories such as Cinematography and Directing, to cite a few.

This goes, too, for the textual categories where member playwrights of the writers guild vote for the Best Original and Adapted Screenplay.

Oscar voting for nominees ends on January 16 at 5 p.m. PT (January 17, 9 a.m. in the Philippines).

The official nominees in each of the 23 categories will be announced on January 23, and AMPAS members will commence final voting on January 27.

Here is the full list of the categories at the Academy Awards:

- Best Picture
- Best Director
- Best Actor
- Best Actress
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best Supporting Actress
- Best Original Screenplay
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Best International Feature
- Best Animated Feature
- Best Documentary Feature
- Best Documentary Short Subject
- Best Animated Short
- Best Live Action Short
- Best Original Score
- Best Original Song
- Best Sound
- Best Cinematography
- Best Film Editing
- Best Production Design
- Best Costume Design
- Best Makeup/Hairstyling
- Best Visual Effects

The 96th Academy Awards unfolds on March 10, (March 11 in the Philippines) in Dolby Theater in Hollywood, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time.

