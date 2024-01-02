^

Movies

Original 'The Boy and the Heron' premiering in the Philippines alongside English dub

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 2, 2024 | 12:02pm
Original 'The Boy and the Heron' premiering in the Philippines alongside English dub
A scene from Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron."
Studio Ghibli

MANILA, Philippines — The comeback movie of legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki "The Boy and the Heron" for Studio Ghibli will have both its original Japanese version and English dub screening in the Philippines.

"The Boy and the Heron" was initially set to screen last November 29 but was pushed to January 8 after the conclusion of the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival.

Miyazaki's newest movie, his first in a decade, follows young Maki in the middle of World War II who discovers an abandoned tower in his new town after the death of his mother and enters a fantastical world with a talking grey heron.

The film is loosely based on the 1937 Genzaburo Yoshino "How Do You Live," the movie's original title in Japan, and inspired by Miyazaki's experiences after the war and losing his own mother.

The original voice cast has Soma Santoki as Maki and Masaki Suda as the titular heron. They are accompanied by Ko Shibasaki, Aimyon, Kaoru Kobayashi, and Jun Kunimura.

Related: Hayao Miyazaki's comeback film 'The Boy and the Heron' pushed to January 2024

In the English dub, young actor Luca Padovan voices Maki while British actor Robert Pattinson voices the heron. 

Rounding up the English cast are Karen Fukuhara, Gemma Chan, Christian Bale, Mark Hamill, Florence Pugh, Willem Dafoe, Filipino-American wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista, and the trio of Mamoudou Athie, Tony Revolori and Dan Stevens as the Parakeets.

Studio Ghibli fans can have a chance to see "The Boy and the Heron" early by attending an advanced screening two days before the wide release at SM Megamall's Cinema 2 at 7:00 p.m. for P1,200 — inclusive of a desk calendar, collectible ticket, and a mini-poster.

Several critics organizations have awarded "The Boy and the Heron" as their Best Animated Film and is up for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Score at the Golden Globe Awards.

RELATED: WATCH: Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale in 'The Boy and the Heron' English dub

vuukle comment

HAYAO MIYAZAKI

JAPAN

JAPANESE

STUDIO GHIBLI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Vilma Santos explains Parade of Stars absence, back to work after MMFF Best Actress win
5 days ago

Vilma Santos explains Parade of Stars absence, back to work after MMFF Best Actress win

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
"Star for All Season" Vilma Santos revealed why she didn't attend the Metro Manila Film Festival Parade of Stars. 
Movies
fbtw
'GomBurZa' review: Empowering tribute to Filipino martyrs
5 days ago

'GomBurZa' review: Empowering tribute to Filipino martyrs

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The greatest success of "GomBurza" would be serving as a visual tribute and lesson for generations of Filipinos about what Gomes,...
Movies
fbtw
MMFF 2023 winners: 'Firefly' is Best Picture; newcomer Cedrick Juan beats Christopher de Leon, Piolo Pascual
5 days ago

MMFF 2023 winners: 'Firefly' is Best Picture; newcomer Cedrick Juan beats Christopher de Leon, Piolo Pascual

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The little film that could, "Firefly," took home three awards at the Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng Parangal 2023, including...
Movies
fbtw
MMDA calls out fake MMFF 2023 first day earnings; Facebook admin fired
5 days ago

MMDA calls out fake MMFF 2023 first day earnings; Facebook admin fired

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) called out a Facebook page for fake news after the FB page released the...
Movies
fbtw
'Joker 2' director teases new Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga photos
6 days ago

'Joker 2' director teases new Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga photos

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Academy Award-nominated "Joker" director Todd Phillips has shared new images of the film's upcoming sequel "Joker: Folie À...
Movies
fbtw
'Aquaman 2' still screening in cinemas during MMFF 2023
10 days ago

'Aquaman 2' still screening in cinemas during MMFF 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
A number of cinemas around the Philippines will continue screening Warner Bros.' latest blockbuster "Aquaman and the Lost...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with