'Aquaman 2' drops teaser ahead of official trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 14, 2023 | 3:55pm
Jason Momoa in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."
Warner Bros.

MANILA, Philippines — Warner Bros. and DC Studios have finally released a teaser video for their upcoming movie, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the long-awaited sequel to the superhero film starring Jason Momoa as the titular character.

There were speculations that Warner Bros. would be moving the release of the "Aquaman" sequel due to ongoing Hollywood strikes like the "Dune" sequel as no promotional photos or videos were released.

With the release of the teaser and a trailer soon, it appears "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is set for a December release, much like its predecessor back in 2018.

The teaser video shows Momoa as Arthur Curry in the classic Aquaman gold-and-green suit and the film's villain, Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, returning from the previous film to avenge the death of his father.

WATCH: Jason Momoa returns as Aquaman in new sequel teaser

"I'm going to kill Aquaman and destroy everything he holds dear," says a sinister Black Manta, followed by clips of Aquaman rushing into a burning house, the superhero riding a giant seahorse, creatures of the titular kingdom, and a glimpse of the fight between Aquaman and Black Manta.

Director James Wan is back behind the camera. Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman also return for the sequel. 

Heard does not appear in the teaser. Her role in the film was reportedly trimmed down due to chemistry concerns with Momoa, although the actress' team believes it is a result of Heard's highly publicized trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The film's logline shares that Black Manta wields the power of the Black Trident to unleash an ancient force to exact his revenge, leaving Aquaman to forge an alliance with his imprisoned brother and former King of Atlantis, Orm or Ocean Master.

After 2018's "Aquaman," Momoa reprised the titular role in Zack Snyder's cut of "Justice League," a cameo role in the series "Peacemaker" and the post-credits scene of "The Flash." — Video from Warner Bros. Philippines YouTube channel

RELATED: Jason Momoa teases playing DC characters other than Aquaman

