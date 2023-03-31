A morena -and chinita-friendly solution to hyperpigmentation

Dr. Kaycee Reyes of Luminisce Holistic Skin Innovations with the Picosure Pro, “the Bugatti of all lasers,” one of three powerful yet versatile hyperpigmentation treatments for melasma.

Laser targeting hyperpigmentation were predominantly on pale skin, until now. The pico lasers at luminisce's pico suite zap all types safely and efficiently for a wider range of skin tone.

They burn, we tan. Finally, this difference in immune response between races won’t get in the way of treating dark spots, acne scars, and all other forms of hyperpigmentation for Filipinos with morena and chinita skin tones.

In Luminisce, they approach hyperpigmentation in different ways, from manual to chemical and with lasers, targeting all its different forms and its specific cause.

Among the modes available in her clinic, “Laser treatments remain the fastest way to treat hyperpigmentation,” says Dr. Kaycee Reyes, founder of Luminisce. “Pico lasers are the fastest and most precise.”

Current laser technology uses nanotechnology, which fires laser beam energy at skin imperfections in nanoseconds, or a billionth of a second.

The Pico Suite lasers have shown results for melasma treatment and tattoo removal.

Despite nanotechnology lasers being highly effective, patients must go through periods of downtime and problems such as post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, burns and blisters. These lasers also tend to be selective with pigments, making some lasers less effective for certain skin tones.

“Even if there are a lot of clinical papers, based on experience, it’s still not the best for Asian skin,” says Dr. Reyes.

This is especially true for treating delicate conditions. “When treating melasma, you have to be careful about using strong lasers because it might aggravate it.”

“Melasma cannot be cured. It can be removed but it will come back, so prevention is the best way.”

But with a combination of three different Pico lasers, pigments can be zapped painlessly in as quick as one to three monthly sessions.

Called the Luminisce Pico Suite, it is composed of three devices: PicoMajesty, PicoPlus, and PicoSure Pro. Developed by the US-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems manufacturer Cynosure, the Pico Suite line fires laser beam energy in picoseconds, equivalent to a trillionth of a second. This lessens the risk of laser-related complications and speeds up the visibility of results.

Because these laser beams are shorter in pulse duration, its photo-thermal effect on the skin is lower and therefore is less damaging to the surrounding skin tissue. Additionally, a picosecond laser breaks pigments into much smaller particles, speeding up results.

“Our Pico Majesty is the latest. It’s strong but once it touches your skin, it’s very quick. It’s the fastest but the most precise,” says Dr. Reyes. Of all the Pico Lasers in the market, PicoMajesty has the shortest pulse duration in the aesthetics industry

“We got it for body whitening because it doesn’t irritate sensitive areas like the underarms,” she adds. PicoMajesty is specifically made to address tattoos and treat other pigment-based skin conditions such as acne and scars. Its high peak power and high laser energy shatters pigments much easily.

Meanwhile, PicoPlus is one of the most versatile Pico lasers in the market. “It has a wavelength which is good for rosacea, acne pigmentation, and also melasma,” notes Dr. Reyes. “You cannot use strong lasers on melasma or you will aggravate it.”

The third of the Pico Suite is PicoSure Pro, dubbed by Dr. Reyes as “The Bugatti of all lasers.”

“It’s really precise when it comes to tattoos and can target red and yellow pigments like birthmarks. It’s the only US FDA-approved laser to lessen melasma, Nevus of Ota and Hori’s Nevus,” she explains. “But on Filipino skin, we still use Pico Plus and Pico Majesty on melasma because those two machines have a wavelength not found in Picosure that’s better tolerated by Filipino skin that can collapse the vessels that deliver growth factors to the pigments. It can also resurface skin to target visible pores, acne scars and fine lines.”

Results are instant and only get better for a month until it’s time for your next session. Patients have seen dark spots and even colorful tattoos to be gone by the third to fourth session. As for the spots you didn’t intend to have, how do prevent them in the first place? Dr. Reyes emphasizes, whatever your skin tone, “Don’t forget your sunscreen. Even with Pico, don’t forget to use and reapply sunscreen.”

