Especially for you

Gift timelessness

Timeless design and quality craftsmanship is the true answer to fashion’s sustainability problem; something that’s at the core of Levi’s DNA. The iconic 501 jeans silhouette has been reworn from generation to generation, passed down among loved ones, and remains a hit at vintage shops to this day. It’s at the forefront of the brand’s Give Better campaign in a range of washes and colors. Gifting a pair is the gift that keeps on giving, but if you really want your gift to stand out, make it personal.

Just in time for the gifting season, check out Levi’s Tailor Shop, where you can make the iconic 501s and other classic Levi’s pieces your own. Take the jeans or any Levi’s items like their cute beanies, shirts, and jumpers to a Levi’s Tailor Shop and personalize it with one-of-a-kind customization. Select from a wide range of designs and have them hand-painted, embroidered, embellished with patchwork, distressed, or any kind of alteration you have in mind. For a minimum purchase of P3,500, you can combine up to three of these services for a totally custom Levi’s piece for free.

Levi’s Tailor Shop is at Festival Mall from Dec. 15 to 16, Robinsons Iloilo and SM Fairview from Dec. 17 to 18, and Glorietta from Dec. 19 to 20.

Delight in the porcelain-like feel of Dyson Hair’s limited edition Vinca Blue & Rosé colorway.

For great hair that's uniquely them

There are many dupes, but nothing beats the real thing; this Christmas, you can have the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer and Airwrap multi-styler in a Prussian blue presentation case with you or your loved one’s name or initials on it. Visit a Dyson Demo Center, choose up to five characters, and have it professionally debossed on the spot.

A mainstay on wishlists for both the beauty-obsessed and fans of day-to-day convenience alike, Dyson’s game-changing Supersonic and Airwrap are elevated for the holidays in a limited-edition Vinca Blue & Rosé colorway featuring a new porcelain-like texture, evoking the silky-smooth finish of unglazed ceramic. And because no two hair types and needs are exactly alike, you can add an extra personalized touch to your Dyson and select only the attachments you or your recipient will need.

Dyson Demo Stores are at Greenbelt 5, SM Aura Premier, The Podium, and SM Mall of Asia.

Beauty Buddy’s gift cards are available as electronic vouchers, too.

Encourage self-care

When it comes to beauty services, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach; personalized is the only way for each individual’s unique needs and preferences. A gift card to a wide range of beauty and grooming services is that extra encouragement that says, “Go ahead. Take some time off and treat yourself.”

Beauty Buddy – the homegrown salon management system and booking platform connecting Gen Z to institutions like David’s Salon and titas to matinee idol favorite Bench Skin Expert thanks to its straightforward approach and clean design – has just come out with physical and electronic gift cards. Available at P1,000, P5,000 and P100 denominations for physical gift cards and P100 for electronic gift cards, book an appointment at Beauty Buddy’s site and redeem by inputting your unique voucher code. Redeemable at established beauty salons like David’s Salon, Salon de Manila, Basement Salon; premium tanning salon Spray; all-around home service provider Nuyu Spa and home service massage massagedaily.ph; nail lounges Posh Nails, Beauty & Butter, and Say It With The Hue; spas The Chai Spa, Krielle Wellness, and Well Being Nature Spa; aesthetic center Bloom Derm; barber and salon Stud & Sassy; salon and nail spa Neola; and all-around beauty center The List.

Shop for gift cards and book an appointment at app.beautybuddy.com.ph.

Sunnies Studios readers are modern and elegant for any age in Pilot 1, Reader 2, and Reader 1

Free them from the squint

For loved ones still in denial that they need a little help seeing and reading, Sunnies Studios’ selection of frames come in modern styles that they’ll actually want to use. You can even customize them with tinted specs, screen protection and more, so they’re personalized to what you really need.

Make it a date and take them to the eye doctor at Sunnies for a consultation. Better yet, get yourself checked, too.

Our eyesight becomes less flexible as we age; you’ll first notice its decline when reading poses a challenge. The need for reading glasses typically starts at the age of 40. You can start with ready-made reading glasses to help you see up close and prevent further damage. Sunnies Studios’ Readers are built with scratch-resistant lenses and are offered in three modern styles in two different colors, with lens power ranging from +1.00 to +3.00 diopters. As part of the Responsible Sunnies pledge, all frames are responsibly-made with recycled polyester and each purchase comes with a biodegradable box.

Shop The Readers for P595 or buy two for P495 at a Sunnies Studios branch near you and online at sunniesstudios.com, Lazada, and Shopee.