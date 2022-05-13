Reclaiming summer

Maillots and triangle bikinis are back

Women’secret takes the guesswork out of swimwear shopping for all shapes, sizes, and style choices.

Maybe your swimwear doesn’t fit the same way anymore. Or maybe you just need a fun wardrobe update — a delightful reminder that summer is back, and you’re dressed to make the most out of it.

“More than a break, it’s a period of rediscovery as the new normal paves the way for a refreshed you,” says brand manager Nancy Chua.

Women’secret, a brand created for and by women in Spain in 1993, takes away all the anxiety and apprehension related to putting ourselves out there with a new line of swim and resort wear collections in whatever trend and vibe you’re going for, whatever your size may be.

Going retro? The Seventies are making a comeback with Capri, boasting flower power, made modern in sorbet hues.

For the free-spirited type is Dresstination with its palette of coral and pink, and turquoise and emerald in the bikinis and dresses with crochet details. It also stars a retro-inspired scarf top.

The Voyage Collection features resortwear in tropical leaf and tie-dye prints.

More of a cottagecore girl? The Rivera is characterized by ruffles and bows with a palette of green calling to mind a lush field.

Want to keep it classic? Kenya, meanwhile, is all about bikinis in flattering scrunchie-like fabrics that do not pinch or restrict your curves. It comes geometric or two-toned in a palette of black, maroon and off-white made for effortless mixing and matching.

Double up on skin barrier-repairing Properties

Korean cult favorite SkinRx Lab launches in the Philippines with The Beauty Edit.

Damaging your skin barrier with an overload of actives and face mask friction is so out — strengthening the skin is in, especially with a summer that is literally the hottest ever.

The star ingredient you need is MadeCera, a super-ingredient composed of the ideal ratio of madecassoside and ceramide. Madecassoside brings calming relief to sensitive skin (it’s an inflammation-fighting compound naturally occurring in the antioxidant centella asiatica extract) and natural-fermented ceramide that strengthens the skin barrier against damage with better penetration.

MadeCera is Korean brand SkinRx Lab’s trademark and it is the star of their main line, Re-Turn. SkinRx Lab is a beauty household name since 2003, specializing in curating the best in K-beauty until it created its own product and launched as a brand in 2015 with the MadeCera Cream as its flagship product.

The brand has since won multiple beauty awards, including the K-beauty renowned Glowpick Beauty Awards 2021. The MadeCera Cream is a cult favorite, loved by fans beyond South Korea with over six million accumulated sales worldwide.

“It’s very simple yet hard working. I use it on days when my skin is extra dry or on days when I used acids,” says beauty editor-turned-curator and content creator The Beauty Edit’s Nicole Limos, who has been testing it since December last year.

The Beauty Edit also introduced the brand to a panel of Filipina women of all ages, preferences, and concerns, to try it out for two weeks. The range has been proven to help with nine skin troubles — dryness, blemishes, fine lines, loose skin, sensitivity, dullness, dead skin, enlarged pores and acne — by bringing the skin back to optimum health by reinforcing the skin barrier. MadeCera Cream was a standout for soothing mascne and both teenage and adult acne, and lightening the dark spots that followed after. Oily-skinned participants loved the soothing addition of the MadeCera Cream Double Essence Toner to their regimens.

It affirms the clinical tests that come with the range: it has improved skin moisturization by 103 percent within two weeks' use, and dermatologically tested to decrease closed comedo by 46 percent, open comedo by 36 percent, and excess oil and sebum, all in four weeks’ use.

MadeCera enriches other products throughout the range. Less is more with the Cream Whipped Mild Cleanser, unique for its skin-safe pH of 9.65±1.0, while still being able to gently emulsify off makeup and sunscreen.

Sheet masks are part of your daily regimen at SkinRx and they offer MadeCera-based solutions for every skin condition with natural ingredients. The Real Red Mask soothes “angry” skin and replenishes with supple hydration with beet, raspberry and tomato. The Real Yellow Mask provides intense moisturization and instant brightening with sea buckthorn, mango and lemon. The Real Blue Mask provides moisture and vitality with hyaluronic acid, lava seawater and blue agave.

Too lazy to time and take off a sheet mask? Too tired and it shows on your skin? The Sleeping Mask is an overnight treatment with brightening niacinamide so you wake up with a natural glow. It’s also versatile enough to fix any cakiness and flakiness in your makeup.

Self-Care at home

Nuyu Spa recreates a spa experience within the comfort of your home.

Need a makeover but still iffy about braving the mall crowds? There’s no place like home. But for when your home doesn’t have a massage bed, a foot spa, or a comfortable shampoo basin for utmost pampering, Nuyu Spa delivers that and more with its wide range of reasonably priced services.

“We want to help our customers feel good about themselves, keep in mind a positive attitude, and go through life in the best and safest way possible by providing them with all they need to relax and recuperate holistically,” says Marsel V. Montemayor, Nuyu Spa CEO.

Beach-bound and prefer a smooth, hair-free look? Their waxing services start at P200.

Get those nails ready with an elevated mani pedi experience that includes paraffin wax (from P400 to P600) in addition to the regular and gel polish and poly gel nail extensions (starting at P150).

Get your hair done — from cut, color and balayage, to moisturizing and straightening treatments — starting from P1,200. You can choose brands like Fusion, Organics and L’Oreal.

The secret to a great summer glow is sloughing off your dead skin cells. Feeling dry? There’s the Moisturizing Body Scrub (P450). Or even out your skin tone with the Glutathione Body Scrub (P600).

Wake up selfie-ready with their lash services (starts at P750) including lash lift, lash extension, and lash extension repair, and facial treatments (starts at P1,200).

Get these on top of your home massage. Nuyu offers Swedish, Shiatsu, Deep Tissue, Fascia Gun, Hot Stone, Ventosa, and more targeted therapy like Prenatal, Postnatal, and Lactation massages for mothers.

Taytay residents might recognize the spa brand for its Bali-inspired design until they transitioned to being a fully home-service brand that caters beyond Metro Manila — including Cavite and Tagaytay to their range.

At home, they do their best to recreate the vibe with everything from scented candles to their own tools and towels. All of Nuyu Spa’s massage therapists, nail technicians and hair stylists have each acquired a NC2 TESDA Certificate in their respective fields. I also appreciate that they observe proper sanitation throughout the treatment, from changing into PPE only when they arrive at my home, to disinfecting all tools with a germicidal lamp and alcohol. They are also all vaccinated and undergo regular swab testing.

