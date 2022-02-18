Big city glamour

Wide belts worn high on the waist. Sheath minis. Low-rise trousers. The energy of stepping out for a big night. Michael Kors’ fall 2022 collection makes me feel like I’ve gone back in time in the best possible way.

“This is the first time I’ve ever shown my collection to a live audience at night, and everything — from the collection to the venue to the performance — are all about celebrating a fabulous night out,” explains Kors, the designer best known for his mastery of all-American clean-lined, sporty, jet-set luxury. The runway show was serenaded by Grammy Award-winning artist Miguel.

“I’m a native New Yorker and nothing can beat the excitement and energy of the city at night,” he elaborates. “I think now, more than ever, no matter where you are, everyone is craving a night on the town and stepping out in style.”

The going-out tops, sleeveless suits and skirt suits in the collection call to mind that day-to-night look, from-coffee-to-cocktails life from when Carrie Bradshaw still prowled the streets of Manhattan with Samantha Jones (some of their original looks were by Michael Kors). Only it’s not about living in the past — it’s about keeping the good times going.

In the Philippines, Michael Kors is in Rustan’s Makati, Greenbelt 5, Power Plant Mall, Shangri-La Plaza Mall, Newport Mall, Central Square at Bonifacio High Street, and online at trunc.ph.