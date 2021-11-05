



































































 




   

   









YStyle

                        
Made to last

                        

                        
Marbbie Tagabucba - The Philippine Star
November 5, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Made to last
Fortune expands on its classic military inspiration using fabrics from Japan Blue’s Textile division Collect.

                        

                           
Slow fashion is always worth the wait. After over a year, Fortune W.W.D. returns with a new collection zeroing in on foundational pieces and techniques. Because its pieces are made to last, the way that a garment reinvents itself through time and use as it grows with you is the ultimate muse.



The Multi-Seam Khaki Suit stands out with its exploration of paneling and hem-lock stitching. Comprised of a chore coat and khaki pants, recontextualizing a classic pattern done with non-traditional techniques, the entire body of the jacket and pants are constructed with multi-seam paneling while the pockets are finished with red-line selvedge — giving both complementary pieces a unique texture and build without sacrificing durability. Fortune declares that total production time for each coat is 37.50 man-hours while the pants took 30 man-hours.



In this collection, Fortune expands on its classic military inspiration, going beyond plainclothes, jungle camo and army green, delving into experimental designs in different regiments and units. In the Wabash Series, the W.W.D. Wabash Sailor Overshirt takes cues from US Navy overshirts, but instead of using cotton, Fortune opts for a 100-percent Cotton Wabash Selvedge fabric for durability and contrast while keeping the iconic back-flap. Meanwhile, the Wabash Selvedge Shawl Collar jacket takes cues from the Shawl Collar US Navy Jacket and the Type II Trucker jacket, while combining front knife pleats studded with rivets as well as front patch pockets for easy access. Every jacket is finished with selvedge line construction and features a full back panel pocket usually seen in hunting vests. The Wabash line is completed by Selvedge Carpenter Pants. They feature the standard-issue hammer loop, dual tool pockets, and are finished with chain-stitching.



Every piece is made with fabrics from Japan Blue’s Textile division Collect based in Okayama, Japan. Just like each silhouette, the fabrics are created with the idea of acquiring more personality and individuality over time with wear.



Fortune’s Pleated Hawaiian Shop Coat is reintroduced as a short coat with multiple pleats in asymmetric panels in heavyweight premium linen. This fabrication means easy layering even in the “-ber” months of the tropics and features the brand’s signature hidden seam hand pockets. Constructed specifically to bridge staple designs from ’70s loungewear and modern eastern cuts, the pleated asymmetric panels are all brought together with the integrated waist adjuster and further complemented with the hidden seam pockets.



New headwear doubling as hands-free storage rounds up the collection. The Patchwork Dome Head Pouch and Flat Top Head Pouch are both reversible hats that can be worn as bags for small everyday carry items, kept secure with snap closures and removable drawstrings so you can carry it messenger-style.



***



The Main Line: 1 Autumn / Winter 2021 collection is available for purchase online at www.fortunewwd.com and in Commonwealth Greenbelt 5, Ayala Center, Makati on Nov. 15.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

