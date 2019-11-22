Sephora Is skin-clusive

MANILA, Philippines — With inclusivity as its focus, Sephora celebrates foundation diversity with the “You Do You” campaign that highlights foundation solutions for every complexion, no matter what your skin needs are or what finish you’re looking to achieve.

The beauty store carries over 50 brands that offer over 3,700 shades. Trust that Sephora’s assortment covers all complexion needs from different shades to coverage and texture. These are the four main categories you can choose from:

DEWY SKIN Hydration is what many look out for not just in skincare but in makeup as well. Be it naturally dry skin or dehydration as a result of environmental stressors, your skin needs a hydrating foundation.

Zoeva’s Authentik Skin Foundation (P1,700) is enriched with rosehip oil that delivers medium, buildable coverage with a luminous finish (available in 44 shades). Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Luminous Foundation (P2,800) blurs all imperfections without masking the skin’s natural radiance (available in 50 shades). Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation (P2,195) is infused with grape seed oil and sodium hyaluronate to give skin the nourishing hydration it needs to stay comfortable all day (available in 50 shades).

LONG-LASTING The evergreen consideration for foundation is its long-wearability, where the high performance formulation does not oxidize or wear-off, and can take you through from day to night. Kat Von D Beauty’s Lock-it Powder Foundation (P2,325) is budge-proof and promises flawless coverage round the clock (available in 26 shades). Huda Beauty’s #FauxFilter Foundation (P2,905) is a velvety full-coverage liquid foundation with an airbrushed finish (available in 30 shades).

WEIGHTLESS FORMULA The no-makeup-makeup-look is here to stay, and most prefer to look flawless without looking over the top. The main concern still is allowing their skin a chance to “breathe.” Sephora Collection’s Matte Perfection Stick Foundation & Concealer (P1,020) has a semi-matte finish with a creamy and highly pigmented formula that fuses with skin for flawless complexion (available in 8 shades). Nudestix’s Tinted Cover (P2,200) is packed with natural ingredients that makes your skin radiant while protecting against environmental skin aging (available in 12 shades).

SKINCARE INFUSED With consumers getting more beauty-savvy, skincare and makeup experts have higher expectations when it comes to product efficacy. IT Cosmetics’ Your Skin But Better CC Cream in SPF 50+ (P2,560) is an all-in-one product that color corrects, has skin-loving ingredients such as hydrolysed collagen, peptides and vitamins, and SPF (available in 12 shades).

