Hotel chain eliminates keys, towels using AI

MANILA, Philippines — Hotel Sogo explained why they open their doors to frontliners during the onslaught of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the brand’s Marketing Manager Suzette Geminiano said that they just gave back to the community and for their employees to have jobs despite the circumstance.

“Mga nurses, medical assistant, volunteers, doctors walang tulugan 'yan 'di ba? 'Yung mga malapit na Hotel Sogo don naming sila pinapa-stay for free. ‘Yon na yung pinakatulong namin noong pandemic. Pati mga marshals do'n namin pinag-stay. Alam na alam namin na mahalaga ang tulog at pahinga lalo na't immune system ang tinatamaan ng virus. So bilang pagsangga, they need to have complete sleep,” Geminiano said.

“Tulong na rin sa mga empleyado. Kasi unang-una, kung magsasarado, no work, no pay. So 'yung mga empleyado papasok pa rin sila, may kita pa rin sila. They have the choice pumasok o kung natatakot naman sila pwede rin silang hindi pumasok. Kumbaga win-win situation e. May trabaho pa rin sila, nakakatulong pa sa community,” she added.

Geminiano said that the hotel pioneered innovations to step-up in battling the pandemic.

“Pinatunayan ng Hotel Sogo na pioneer kami sa innovation. At that time, nagkaroon ng Anti-COVID 11 Innovation. Sa Hotel Sogo nag-start 'yung lesser touch points, hindi hahawakan para hindi makahawa. Lahat ng mga surfaces ionized siya against viruses and bacteria,” she said.

“At that time, we have that COVID sniffing dogs. Para hindi na lahat i-swab. By sniffing lang ng dogs malalaman na 'yung mga infected. Having said that, nag-innovate kami regularly,” she added.

AI Tech Rooms

The hotel also introduced new innovation using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"AI Tech Concept room ang tawag namin kasi using artificial intelligence internet operated amenities. Magmula pagpasok sa hotel, may virtual assistant, si Aiko. Assist niya si guest to book their room sa self check in kiosk. Ilalagay 'yung details at mag-generate 'yon ng QR code. 'Yon 'yung pinaka-key niya kasi keyless na ang AI Tech Concept Room e,” Geminiano said.

"Pagpasok niya, automated lahat. Voice command. Sasabihin lang niya na 'computer I'm here' bubukas na lahat ng ilaw, TV. Kumbaga lahat ng electricity automated magbubukas. Kung gusto mo naman dim ang lights or ibang ambiance, sasabihin mo lang na 'computer romantic time' may mga stars na yon. Sa CR naman, mayroon tayong automatic body dryer. Nakakatuyo ng katawan without towel."

The AI Tech Concept Room is now available in Malate, Fairview, Davao and Mexico, Pampanga and will soon open in some branches.

“In terms of innovation, nag-pioneer talaga si Sogo. Noong 1997, kami ang unang nagbigay ng free international calls in any countries. Si Hotel Sogo din ang unang nagbigay ng free WIFI noong mga 2001.”

Family-oriented

"Ever since, it caters to family. Ever since, mayroon ng family room no'ng binuksan siya. It just so happened na this hotel, noong unang binuksan is malapit sa mga motels talaga. Hanggang naging icon na siya for couples. Nakita nong mga tao since maraming nagpupuntang couples, pang-couple. Here comes 2012, naging visible na 'yung Regency Rooms at 'yung mga Mega Suite Rooms. Doon na rin nag-explore ang mga families."

Geminiano explained that the business process of the hotel is following the sachet philosophy to remain affordable for consumers.

"Sa sachet shampoo, kung ilang ligo lang kailangan mo, 'yon lang babayaran mo. Sa amin, kung ilang oras lang kailangan mo, ayon lang babayaran mo.”

