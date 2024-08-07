What to expect from Tagaytay’s only 2 hotels with heated pools

TAGAYTAY, Philippines — Mount Taal, Bulalo, Tawilis, Mushroom Burger – these, for many Filipinos, are among what makes Tagaytay, a favorite weekend hangout for families and friends.

But Tagaytay is especially attractive to visitors due to its highland climate and accesibility from Manila, making it a popular getaway to escape the metro heat.

During the monsoon season, temperatures in Tagaytay could drop a bit more. So for those who want to enjoy a dip in the pool a little longer despite the rains, check out these two hotels claimed to be the only ones in Tagaytay with a heated pool:

Anya Resort Tagaytay

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo One of the resort's suites (top); Samira restaurant by Chef Chele Gonzalez (bottom)

Marking its seventh anniversary this year is Anya Resort Tagaytay in Buenavista Hills Road, Barangay Mag-asawang Ilat, Tagaytay City.

Managed by AHG Hotels, Anya has a heated lap pool and children’s pools set against a lush landscape. An elevated infinity pool drops into a small waterfall over another heated pool below, so there is plenty of space to swim in.

The resort’s high-end restaurant, Samira, overlooks the pool, adding to the relaxing ambience as diners enjoy dishes by celebrity chef Chele Gonzalez.

Just across the pool is a grassy area for recreation such as archery and badminton. A short walk from there brings one to the resort’s own garden and mini zoo, where one can learn about sustainable gardening and organic farming.

Completing the experience is a stay at one of the resort’s suites and villas, a hit among honeymooners for their spacious and modern Filipiniana style, complemented with a ride in the resort’s luxury jeepney-inspired caddy.





Hotel Casiana

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Hotel facade and grand carousel near the pool (top); Crystal Ballroom (left, bottom) and gym

Located along the Tagaytay–Nasugbu main highway, close to the Mahogany Market and Taal Lake, Hotel Casiana is the only other hotel in Tagaytay with a heated pool.

Clive Aranha, the hotel’s general manager, told Philstar.com in an interview that apart from the pool, the hotel takes pride in its 1,100-square-meter Crystal Ballroom, one of the biggest ballrooms in Tagaytay. The hotel will showcase the expansive room as it joins Tagaytay’s first wedding fair this October.

Besides the ballroom, which is fully-equipped with amenities such as lights, speakers and projectors, the hotel has its own grand carousel near the pool.

Come weekend, the pool is transformed into a party area, complete with disco lights and live band performers.

The rooms, which open to sweeping views of the countryside, are supplemented by amenities such as a fully-equipped fitness center, a concessionaire spa offering a variety of treatments, and a spacious children’s play club that offers daycare services for a minimal fee.

The hotel, Aranha said, is undergoing major renovations and rebranding, covering its laundry service and restaurant. He said it would soon include time-honored recipes such as his family’s own Indian fare.

Just minutes away from the hotel are favorite Tagaytay destinations Mushroom Burger, Taal Vista and Sky Ranch, for which the hotel also offers discounted tickets.

While dipping in Taal Lake would not be possible, these hotels at least have heated pools that could exhilarate one’s Tagaytay experience.