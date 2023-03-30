^

Travel and Tourism

Sunlight Air increases frequency of flights, opens Clark to Coron route

Philstar.com
March 30, 2023 | 9:30am
Sunlight Air increases frequency of flights, opens Clark to Coron route
In response to this expected travel trend, Sunlight Air has increased its flight frequency to two of its most favored destinations of Coron and Siargao and added a new route to its roster: Clark to Coron.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Summer is fast approaching and travelers are beginning to plan their getaways for the season.

In response to this expected travel trend, Sunlight Air has increased its flight frequency to two of its most favored destinations of Coron and Siargao and added a new route to its roster: Clark to Coron.

Beginning April 1, Sunlight Air will now fly 11x per week to Coron from Manila, with some days having more than one flight per day. Also, the airline will also commence its daily flights to Siargao on the same date, foregoing its initial Mondays and Fridays or vice versa flight schedule.

The same day will also see a new milestone for Sunlight Air as it will be the commencement of its Clark to Coron route, which is expected to have a flight schedule of every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Passengers may begin booking their flights to any of these destinations at www.sunlightair.ph.

Sunlight Air is a boutique airline based in Manila. The airline flies to select island destinations within the country such as Coron (Busuanga), Camiguin, San Vicente, and Siargao, with seasonal flights to Puerto Princesa and Boracay (Caticlan). Flights are exclusively chartered by Asia Pacific Travel.

CLARK AIRPORT

CORON

SIARGAO

SUMMER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sunlight Air increases frequency of flights, opens Clark to Coron route
1 hour ago

Sunlight Air increases frequency of flights, opens Clark to Coron route

1 hour ago
Beginning April 1, Sunlight Air will now fly 11x per week to Coron from Manila, with some days having more than one flight...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Vanessa Hudgens enjoys hiking in Palawan
1 day ago

Vanessa Hudgens enjoys hiking in Palawan

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens is having a good time in the country as she took an early morning hike in Palawan.&nbs...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Hong Kong still Pinoy families' favorite international destination &mdash; study
2 days ago

Hong Kong still Pinoy families' favorite international destination — study

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
Hong Kong, the global melting pot in Asia, remains to be the most popular international destination for Filipino families...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Lakbay Norte: Museum tour, art and food stops in Baguio
2 days ago

Lakbay Norte: Museum tour, art and food stops in Baguio

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
The North Luzon Expressway Corp., in partnership with Victory Liner, SM Supermalls and Microtel embarked on another Lakbay...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
All-female crew mans PAL flight from Manila to Guam
5 days ago

All-female crew mans PAL flight from Manila to Guam

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Women took the lead at the recent flights of Philippine Airlines from Manila to Guam and vice-versa.  
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Pool, spa, executive lounges for all classes help make Singapore airport world&rsquo;s no.1&nbsp;
5 days ago

Pool, spa, executive lounges for all classes help make Singapore airport world’s no.1 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Located in Changi’s Terminal 1, Aerotel Singapore has been touted to be the only airport transit hotel in the world...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with