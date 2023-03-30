Sunlight Air increases frequency of flights, opens Clark to Coron route

In response to this expected travel trend, Sunlight Air has increased its flight frequency to two of its most favored destinations of Coron and Siargao and added a new route to its roster: Clark to Coron.

MANILA, Philippines — Summer is fast approaching and travelers are beginning to plan their getaways for the season.

Beginning April 1, Sunlight Air will now fly 11x per week to Coron from Manila, with some days having more than one flight per day. Also, the airline will also commence its daily flights to Siargao on the same date, foregoing its initial Mondays and Fridays or vice versa flight schedule.

The same day will also see a new milestone for Sunlight Air as it will be the commencement of its Clark to Coron route, which is expected to have a flight schedule of every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Passengers may begin booking their flights to any of these destinations at www.sunlightair.ph.

Sunlight Air is a boutique airline based in Manila. The airline flies to select island destinations within the country such as Coron (Busuanga), Camiguin, San Vicente, and Siargao, with seasonal flights to Puerto Princesa and Boracay (Caticlan). Flights are exclusively chartered by Asia Pacific Travel.