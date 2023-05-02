How to properly apply for Philstar.com and avoid 'job scams'

MANILA, Philippines — Last April 27, Philstar.com released an advisory regarding individuals claiming to be part of the company's human resources department and sending out job offers through unofficial channels.

Philstar.com advised that it is not affiliated with such fraudulent activity, and any official business is always conducted via verified and official emails of the Philstar.com team.

As defined by the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP ACG), the term "scam" is used to describe "any fraudulent business or scheme that takes money or other goods from an unsuspecting person."

These include "job scams" where individuals seeking for a new job or to work from home are targeted, often with the promise of high income for little work but up-front payment is asked beforehand.

Philstar.com joins the PNP ACG in asking the public to be vigilant of such individuals and scams, be it for jobs, investments, romance, or of the general kind.

Information about official openings at Philstar.com can be found here. Detailed descriptions for open positions are provided, and interested applicants may send their resumes to corrresponding official emails.

