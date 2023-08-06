Step into the Ayala Malls Manila Bay Sneakerverse

At Ayala Malls Manila Bay, immerse yourself in an ever-expanding sneakerverse—where you can play and grow your passion for style.

Ayala Malls Manila Bay, which carries the most coveted sneaker brands, lets you elevate your kicks collection

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Malls Manila Bay, the premier lifestyle mall in Paranaque City, sets the stage for exhilarating journeys catered to sneakerheads and trendsetters with an ever-expanding array of collectible global brands. This bustling hub satisfies the dynamic tastes and preferences of modern-day sneaker enthusiasts.

Foot Locker: Stride confidently

Leading the pack is Foot Locker, the iconic retailer renowned for its vast and exclusive sneaker collections. It features stylish casuals and comfortable athleisure that perfectly complement your new kicks. The 700sqm streetwear haven boasts fun and fresh selections from top brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Converse, Vans, Crocs and New Era, along with shoe care essentials from Crep Protect and Forcefield.

(Location: Second floor, Building B)

HOKA: Fly human fly!

Hoka, the innovative footwear brand, is creating a lot of buzz in the local running scene with its captivating designs and undeniable lightness. Find the perfect pair to suit your sole at Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Hoka’s first and only store in the country. Designed for casual runners, athletes and competitive racers, Hoka offers comfort and confidence whether you’re hitting the road, racing or trail running.

(Location: Second floor, Building B)

SOLE Avenue: Where passion meets sole

You won’t be dragging your feet as you step into this shoe sanctuary. Sole Avenue started as an online sneaker shop in 2014 and has since become the go-to destination for unique sneaker finds. Its flagship store features an impressive display of hard-to-find designs with one-of-a-kind underground flair, including Adidas Samba, Nike Dunks, Golden Goose Super-Star, and the New Balance 550. Every pair holds the promise of being a true treasure.

(Location: 2nd Floor, Building B)

Nike embraces the present

Whether you’re in search of your next wardrobe staple or practical picks that fit your lifestyle, Nike offers an array of new and classic designs to keep you light and agile. Its expansive collection showcases vibrant color blocks, subdued pastels and other intriguing textural designs.

(Location: 2nd Floor, Building B)

These are just a few of the diverse sneaker selections available at Ayala Malls Manila Bay. As you explore this shopping haven in Paranaque, you can effortlessly achieve your daily step count in its refreshing and lively ambience.

With its spacious areas and indoor venues, Ayala Malls Manila Bay offers not only an extensive selection of sneakers but also a plethora of shopping, dining and entertainment options for the whole family.

Find your sole-mate at Adidas and Adidas Originals, or get inspired by the artsy, colorful offerings from Asics and Anta. The multitude of color combinations and special design details will definitely make you stand out.

For a touch of grunge, pop and flair, Converse presents trendy, in-the-now designs, along with chunky shoes from Fila.

Onitsuka stays true to its roots with fresh interpretations of its classics infused with a colorful modern touch.

Also check out Puma’s sleek Slipstream additions and other surprises.

