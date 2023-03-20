#PhilstarPicks: Essentials that speak the 'art of doing nothing'

If you're into old vintage or cottagecore, here are some items that can help your bring life to "slow living" philosophy. Inhale, exhale and have fun!

MANILA, Philippines — Women's Month is almost over and you haven’t given yourself a health break yet. Pretty please, get some downtime to unwind, relax and enjoy the art of doing nothing.

It doesn’t mean binge-watching all day, though. Read a book, meditate, hike and revel in nature, boost your mood. Find a healthy hobby and be intentional with your leisure time.

1. Handcrafted tea

When you love brewing coffee, but have to temporarily detox from caffeine-induced jitters, it's time to try some calming afternoon tea.

In your favorite cup, create a warm concoction of chamomile, lavender, butterfly pea, jasmine, calendula, hibiscus and rose buds.

Sweeten it with honey or stevia leaves, and enjoy your hot tea with your ladykins. Turn it into a cold brew if you like.

For a fruity swig, infuse your regular water with dried pineapples, lemon, strawberry or anything in season. Add a little cinnamon, cacao nibs or chia seeds, and you’re good to go.

Get your tea kits here: Nhey & Co. and Nature’s Apothecary

2. Antique-style journals

Writing your thoughts down on paper help you recalibrate. And if you’re a scrapbooking junkie, you’ll be more inspired to keep writing as a daily habit if each page is beautifully created.

Pick some pretty flowers from the yard and press them down on the pages of your journal fashioned in Victorian era. Or simply get readily dried ones or cute tiny flower decals from Shopee.

There are “burnt” notepads, stickers and word collages, too. That’s if you don’t have time to write using lemon juice as ink then carefully heating the paper with a burning candle.

Stock up on your journaling supplies with these picsk:

3. Sonya's Garden products

Who doesn’t love this bed-and-breakfast in Alfonso, Cavite? Staying there is like going back to a recent past, before there were air conditioners, televisions and bright blinding lights at night.

More points if you grew up imagining you’re in The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett, as you’ll be amazed by every nook and cranny of the place. And they have actual programs on the art of doing nothing!

If you ever miss waking up to the delightful scent of rooms at Sonya’s Garden, you can always order their soaps, shampoo bars, hand wash and linen sprays from e-commerce apps like Shopee.

Score these Sonya’s Garden bath products from Full Cart Online Shop:

4. Crochet and knitting sets

Do you also miss the Home Economics days before the 2000s? Relive the happy days spent crocheting or knitting the perfect coaster, granny squares or wearables, without the disturbing cellphone and notifications that come with it.

There’s no YouTube to search patterns from, so you keep your creative juices flowing to produce the nicest loops and stitches. What’s great about e-commerce now, however, is that you don’t need to limit yourself with the only yarns available in your market.

Buy local and imported yarns in the softest, mutest pastel colors. Choose hooks from all sizes, material, weight. There are so-called “ergonomic” hooks now!

Get your yarns and other supplies here:

Gradient color cotton and acrylic blended rainbow cake yarn: Isha and Sassa



Isha and Sassa Alize Diva silky yarn: Gantsilyo Buddies

5. Vintage puff dress

What is cottagecore aesthetic without an outfit that celebrates the theme? After crocheting, let’s head to the Singer sewing machine and try our hands at creating our own minimalist ensemble. Category is: romantic countryside life.

Problem is, we don’t know how to sew and we live far from Taytay, Rizal where amazing fabrics and RTW abound. It’s all right; #PhilstarPicks got you covered.

Flaunt body positivity with charming flowy dresses in white, nude, floral or plaid. You don’t need to wait for warm springs in the Philippines so you’ll never go wrong with this style, any time of the year.

Midi dress (regular and plus size): Best Seller Dress



Best Seller Dress Maxi dress (free size): RRX Online Shop

This month and beyond, add a few more minutes to your me-time and explore a new passion or hobby. Liberate and love yourself more!

