Sachets turned into school chairs, other back-to-school essentials

MANILA, Philippines — The education landscape has been forever changed by the pandemic. Being in the now new normal, going back completely to the way we were does not encourage evolution nor transformation. We have explored so much, stretched our capabilities, challenged old norms, and persevered and persisted. We are moving forward. We take with us the learnings, technology, and innovation of the significant last two years and integrate them into an evolved version of an education continuity template, our shield, for the 21st century.

Whether for physical, online or blended learning, prepare school kids for another challenging year amid the COVID-19 pandemic through help from the following essentials:

School chairs made from upcycled sachets

Brigada Eskwela 2022 National Kickoff was held last August 1 in Imus, Cavite City, where Bear Brand initially turned over the first 1,500 Tibay chairs from the target of 5,000 chairs for 2022.

The tibay chairs, upcycled from single use sachets, aims to support Filipino schoolchildren by providing them the right tools for a conducive learning environment.The longstanding partnership of Bear Brand and DepEd stays true to their commitment on preparing for the safe return of children to school after two years.

Bear Brand Fortified has "Doble Tibay" nutrients that help children grow stronger. Doble Tibay refers to "tibay-katawan" nutrients with 100% Vitamin D, protein, calcium and "tibay-resistensya" nutrients with 100% Vitamin C, Iron, Zinc with three balanced meals and exercise.

New options for good nutrition

Yoli Philippines via Facebook As part of its festivities, Zenger announced that two new products of its brand are arriving in the Philippines soon: its Truth Pomegranate health drink, which supports immune function and healthy antioxidant levels; as well as its in-demand collagen supplement.

Global health and wellness company Yoli is now physically in the country as it recently opened its office in Greenfield District in Mandaluyong.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony recently, Yoli Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robby Fender said that the new office is not only a store but a space that would bring the brand closer to Filipinos.

“In the US, we have tremendous support from Filipino members who have been successfully transformed by Yoli and were instrumental on why we now have Yoli in the Philippines. That is why more than anything, this new office is also our way of showing our commitment to grow this market,” Fender said.

Joining Fender in inaugurating the new Yoli Philippine Office and Experience Center are Co-Founder Kimi Fender, Chief Operating Officer Kirby Zenger and Yoli Philippines Country General Manager Boots Remotigue.

As part of its festivities, Zenger announced that two new products of its brand are arriving in the Philippines soon: its Truth Pomegranate health drink, which supports immune function and healthy antioxidant levels; as well as its in-demand collagen supplement. The executives were also able to meet and recognize their top performing members in the country during the program.

The brand has been focused and steadfast in growing its local member and subscriber base since its arrival in the Philippines back in 2018. Zenger shared that the overwhelming support they had received from Filipinos overseas was what prompted them to focus expansion plans on the country.

"I truly believe that the Philippines is the next biggest market of (the brand). The Philippine community is truly special, its fuel for growth is that their goal goes beyond self and becomes a much bigger purpose. This is where (our brand's) mission comes to life in the heart of the Filipino," Zenger said.

The company has been in business for over 12 years now. Best known for its Better Body System, the US-based health and wellness company was established in 2009 after its co-founders discovered that many supplements available in the market used processes that destroyed many of the nutrients in the ingredients. Using whole plants, proteins and minerals, the naturally sourced ingredients undergo a freeze-drying process before turned into powders.

For damage-free, salon-perfect hair

Entering the second half of the year means it’s time for a visit to the salon, may it be a regularly scheduled haircut to freshen up your look, a change in color to match the season, or a rebonding session to keep your locks straight. Though any salon experience brings a shiny and blown out look right after, the challenge comes after the first wash.

Maintaining this perfection is heavily dependent on your post salon care. Salon procedures such as bleaching, rebonding, and perming makes use of harsh chemicals, which can lead to hair becoming dry and brittle, prone to split ends and breakage. That’s why it’s so important to consistently treat your locks with the right products that are specially formulated to give them the moisture and care they deserve, making sure it’s healthy and beautiful at the same time.

Now, you can reimagine your hair routine, so you can maintain smooth, beautiful hair, without worrying about damage with the new Cream Silk Salon Expert Daily Treatment Series. The number 1 conditioner brand in the Philippines, Cream Silk once again introduces an innovative solution for modern Filipinas to achieve endless perfection, for beyond beautiful locks. The intense daily treatment is made with a dual action keratin formulation, which deeply repairs every strand and boosts your crowning glory. Made to supplement your everyday conditioner, the Cream Silk Salon Expert Daily Treatment gives next level, intense repair to revitalize hair that’s heavily damaged from dyeing, straightening and other salon treatments.

The all-new Cream Silk Salon Expert Daily Treatment Series comes in two variants that you can use daily or weekly after shampoo to maintain your salon-perfect hair: Keratin Damage Repair with Keratin and Collagen Dual Serum, to deeply restore and nourish each strand for intense regeneration; and Keratin Rebond Straight with Keratin and Amino-Infusion Dual Serum to repair and boost straightness and shine for salon-straight hair. With the Cream Silk Salon Expert Daily Treatment Series, now you have power over damage so you don’t have to just imagine salon-perfect hair - you can achieve it.

The all-new Cream Silk Salon Expert Daily Treatment Series is now available in 18mL sachets for P7 SRP and in 650mL tubs for P250 SRP, in all leading supermarkets, groceries, department stores and e-commerce platforms nationwide. For more information, follow Cream Silk Philippines on Facebook and Instagram.

New financial literacy online game, health awareness program for kids

Photo release Filipino kids get a chance to try the Cha-Ching Money Adventures game with the installed mobile devices in the playzone and are guided by booth facilitators for a better playing experience.

Leading life insurer Pru Life UK and Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential Plc, have launched their newest financial literacy and health and safety awareness initiatives, Cha-Ching Money Adventures game and SAFE STEPS Kids Stress Busters with interactive on-ground activities for children in Alabang Town Center. Until August 7, parents brought their kids aged 7 to 12 to try out the newly launched web-based learning game, Cha-Ching Money Adventures, to experience fun learning about key money management concepts. They can also acquire important life-saving health and safety skills from the Safe Steps Kids Stress Busters interactive tasks, videos, and educational materials, which focus on first aid, disaster and road safety, and mental health.

“The Cha-Ching Money Adventures Game and Safe Steps Kids Stress Busters bring enjoyment and encourage participation. We aim to educate and protect as many Filipinos as we can and help them get the most out of life. Raising a generation of financially literate and health-conscious kids will help us achieve this goal in the long run. This is our We DO Commitment,” said Pru Life UK President and Chief Executive Officer Eng Teng Wong.

“Cha-Ching and Safe Steps Kids are two core programmes of Prudence Foundation that aim to bring safety and protection to communities across Asia and Africa, through sustainable, long-term initiatives focused on education, health and safety. Given the unprecedented changes brought by the global pandemic in the rise of e-learning as well as the challenges and stress faced by many families across the world, we hope to make a positive contribution to the lives of children and their families with the launch of Cha-Ching Money Adventures and SAFE STEPS Kids Stress Busters,” said Nicole Ngeow Director, Prudence Foundation.

Filipino kids get a chance to try the Cha-Ching Money Adventures game with the installed mobile devices in the playzone and are guided by booth facilitators for a better playing experience. This activity helps improve their money decision-making skills with the fundamental concepts of Earn, Save, Spend and Donate within a compelling narrative adventure. Along with the Cha-Ching band characters, they are able to better engage with the money activities in the booth.

Safe Steps Kids Stress Busters encourages kids to take part in its six Stress Busters setups on how to take care of their health, and features a mental health video clip. This also teaches kids essential life skills, such as first aid, disaster, and road safety.

Cha-Ching and Safe Steps are Prudence Foundation’s notable award-winning initiatives. Cha-Ching provides kids with the knowledge and tools to make informed financial decisions. Cha-Ching Money Adventures is the latest addition to the Cha-Ching ecosystem that was created in 2011, in cooperation with Cartoon Network, the leading children’s television channel in Asia Pacific. Safe Steps Kids, on the other hand, is a multi-platform educational and awareness building programme on life saving techniques for natural disasters, road safety and first aid. The programme partners with Cartoon Network and International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The Cha-Ching Money Adventures online game will be made available on the official Cha-Ching website, www.cha-ching.com, and SAFE STEPS Kids Stress Busters mental health video can be viewed on the SAFE STEPS Kids website at www.safestepskids.com.

Add these yummy snacks to your in-home, out-of-home routine

Photo release Jack ‘n Jill Snacktime Favorites are products of Universal Robina Corporation (URC).

Snacks are a surefire way to bring fun and excitement to every member of the family. Whether they’re working or learning from home or on-site, or hanging out with loved ones in their spare time, it can always be a good time when there’s Jack ‘n Jill Snacktime Favorites, biscuits and cake treats that the whole family can enjoy whenever, wherever.

For many students, it’s been more than two years since they were in the classroom with their buddies. Having treats, such as a cream-coated pretzel snack like Knots, as part of their baon can make their recess with friends more enjoyable.

Whether it’s acing a quiz or completing a grueling presentation, take a quick break and celebrate small wins with Quake Overload. This snack has layers of cake and delicious filling, coated with chocolate, and topped with drizzle, which definitely adds a burst of good vibes, making it the perfect rewarding treat for any achievement.

A snack that one should have on-hand while researching and typing away is Presto Peanut Butter, a crunchy cookie sandwich with peanut butter filling made from real peanuts that are high in B-Vitamins to help you focus.

Office work can get tedious, but just by opening a pack of Magic Flakes, the mundane moments can be magical. Get energized to power through any day with Magic Flakes. With its creamy-sarap and tamang alat, one can say goodbye to plain and boring days in the office.

The colorful visuals and fun soundtracks of animated media always bring joy to people of all ages. Add more happiness into the mix with Cream-O – whether it’s in a cake bar or cookie form. Enjoy every me-time at home while munching on Cream-O’s yummy chocolate cookie sandwich or cake bar.

Biking is more fun with loved ones. It’s also a great way to see more of the city and get one’s exercise in. Bike with family or friends, and don’t forget to grab some Wafrets for the fun adventure ahead.

Since 2020, Jack ‘n Jill Snacktime Favorites biscuits and cakes have been helping make every family bonding moment even more special. These snacks have been bringing more enjoyment to friends and families whenever, wherever. Get these yummy snacks from nearby supermarkets or via online shops. Jack ‘n Jill Snacktime Favorites are products of Universal Robina Corporation (URC).

New burgers for 'baon'

Photo release Have a more delectable dining experience with Fresh ‘N Tasty Burgers as McDonald’s now offers tomatoes and lettuce to the classic favorites Burger McDo, Cheesy Burger McDo, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Double Cheeseburger, and Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

Burgers are undeniably on top of everyone’s not-so-guilty pleasures. And why not – the savory goodness of beef patties or chicken fillets paired with oozing cheese and hefty buns are just too satisfying to ignore. And while we enjoy the filling taste that burgers provide, McDonald’s is here to give us the food fixes we never knew we needed through Fresh ‘N Tasty Burgers – your favorite burgers now with slices of zesty tomato and refreshing lettuce.

You heard that right – there’s more to love in burgers you already love and enjoy. Have a more delectable dining experience with Fresh ‘N Tasty Burgers as McDonald’s now offers tomatoes and lettuce to the classic favorites Burger McDo, Cheesy Burger McDo, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Double Cheeseburger, and Quarter Pounder with Cheese. Fresh ‘N Tasty Burgers are now available at your nearest branch via Dine-In, Take-Out, Drive-Thru, and McDelivery.

Summer comfort for rainy days

Starbucks Philippines recently capped off the summer season and introduced new drinks and bringing back some classic flavors. These include new items such as the Strawberry Açaí with Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers and Chunky Monkey Chocolate Cookie, as well as returning crowd favorites, now available in-stores or through GrabFood and Foodpanda delivery.

Fitness challenge supports DepEd’s distance learning program

Photo release Through the fitness challenge, TIP reinforced its commitment to support the Abutin Na10 Campaign, a fundraising drive that benefits distance learning initiatives for students through the Department of Education’s learning continuity plan.

As part of its longstanding commitment to giving back to the Filipino community, Telus International Philippines (TIP) recently engaged more than 3,500 team members in the Telus Days of Giving (TDOG) Virtual Fitness Challenge to raise funds in support of World Vision Development Foundation, a global humanitarian organization dedicated to improving the lives of children, families, and their communities.

More than 3,500 team members raised funds for the TDOG Virtual Fitness Challenge, participating in either a 360-minute Move Challenge or 42 km Run Challenge, monitoring their exercise activities using a fitness gadget or a mobile fitness app throughout the month of May. The 360-minute Move Challenge allows participants to take on a wide range of exercise activities, such as jogging, yoga, biking, dancing, and boxing, while the Run Challenge allows team members to complete 42 km - the equivalent of a marathon.

“Giving back and creating more sustainable communities have always been integral to our culture at TIP. Following the TDOG Virtual Run in 2021 from last year, we wanted to empower our team members to continue raising funds for children and youth beneficiaries from World Vision, and at the same time promote health and well-being among those working from home by facilitating a virtual fitness challenge,” said Carlos Giammattei, Telus International Brand, Marketing and Culture Director for Asia-Pacific.

Through the fitness challenge, TIP reinforced its commitment to support the Abutin Na10 Campaign, a fundraising drive that benefits distance learning initiatives for students through the Department of Education’s learning continuity plan.

“All donations and funds raised through this effort will be used to reproduce self-learning materials and support Brigada Pagbasa, a reading remediation program. Our goal for this year is to distribute 13,000 printed modules to students from last-mile schools in the Philippines,” said Phoebelyn Carrera, Corporate Social Responsibility Senior Manager at Telus International.

Since 2014, TDOG initiatives from TIP in support of DepEd's Brigada Eskwela program have touched the lives of more than 49,000 students in 20 schools.

“We owe TDOG’s continued success to each team member who invested their time, effort, and hearts in activities where they can serve our communities and in causes that truly matter to them. The TDOG Virtual Fitness Challenge is just one great example of the positive synergies that happen when a volunteer program is aligned with a company’s culture and principles,” Carrera asserted.

Since the program’s inception in the Philippines in 2007, TDOG activities have been bringing together team members, friends, families, clients, and charity partners every year to exemplify the spirit of volunteerism, generating positive impacts in local communities. TIP’s efforts for this year’s TDOG Virtual Fitness Challenge go beyond the parameters of the Philippines, as these were part of a larger regional initiative in the Asia Pacific.

Staying true to the company’s philosophy of “we give where we live” for communities around the globe, TIP team members participated alongside their colleagues in India and China in their respective TDOG Virtual Fitness Challenges, raising funds to support additional local NGO partners in their countries.

“It warms our hearts to see that we continue to find new and impactful ways to help the community through the Telus Days of Giving Virtual Fitness Challenge. We are thankful for the 4,000 team members across the Asia Pacific who dedicated more than 9,000 hours of volunteer service to the activity,” said Rajiv M. Dhand, Telus International Regional Vice-President for Asia-Pacific.

This year, Telus International team members collectively raised over US$40,000, which will be given to the three local charities across the Asia Pacific, including World Vision Development Foundation, China Association of SOS Children's Villages, and SayTrees Environmental Trust.

“Aside from our goal to distribute 13,000 printed modules to students from last-mile schools in the Philippines, our team in China worked to promote mental health among orphans who need quality alternative care and educational support. For India, the program that we will support is the Miyawaki forest planting, where we aim to plant 2,000 trees in urban areas,” shared Dhand.

The success of the TDOG Virtual Fitness Challenge will be celebrated at an event on June 30 where the fastest runners in the Run Challenge and the fitness enthusiasts who burned the most calories in the Move Challenge will be recognized.

Online tutoring helps students thrive in face-to-face learning

Photo release Bahay Turo is a Filipino-made and operated online tutoring community that is easy to use.

School is back! The kids are getting ready for face-to-face classes. This new school year means shopping for new school supplies, new uniforms, and shoes. It also means I have to juggle a schedule that involves more trips, more time in traffic, and less time to help kids with their schoolwork.

Between meeting work deadlines and buying groceries, parents have precious little time left. What’s a mom to do? Thankfully, Bahay Turo is here to help. Gas prices are going through the roof! Instead of spending an additional hour (or two) in traffic or taking that extra trip after school, kids can do their tutoring from home. The family can go home earlier.

Bahay Turo is a Filipino-made and operated online tutoring community that is easy to use. From finding a tutor, to scheduling, to paying - it’s a one-stop shop. No more haggling over schedules. Payments are done over secure channels.

Nothing can replace face-to-face classroom learning. School is where kids learn, grow, and socialize. Bahay Turo is parents' partner for effective classroom learning. Their academic

tutorials support and enrich my child’s academic growth. The workshops are so interesting. They cover topics not taught in school. To register, visit bahayturo.com. After registering, you can get 700 free credits to book a free trial session. You can also book for a Learning Bundle. It was P2,450 for five sessions.

