^

Pet Life

Tips for looking after pets during New Year's celebrations

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 31, 2022 | 10:56am
Tips for looking after pets during New Year's celebrations
Stock image of a pug.
Image by Stacey Kennedy from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Another year is about to end and we prepare for the beginning of a new one with loud celebrations that will ring in hope, happiness and good fortune.

As excited we all are to welcome a brand new year to start over, let's not forget that for some of us will bringing little ones along the way — and we're not referring to little bundles of joy, sort of.

Pet owners have more reason to be cautious as critters need more attention and care during New Year's celebrations, as such organizations like the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have advice on how to give them just that.

Pets are more sensitive to fireworks not just audibly but also visually, so PAWS and PETA advise its best to make sure your pet will be able to sleep through the celebrations by making them exercise, drink water, and do their business some time beforehand.

RELATED: Filipinos reminded: Firecrackers also pose harms to dogs, cats

In the event they don't sleep or aren't as tired, it is advised pets be kept in a room where traffic is minimal and give them a sense of safety — closed door and windows, drawn curtains, relaxing music, airconditioning, etc.

One pro-tip is to give pets a comfortable object or place for them to settle in so they can muffle the noises from outside. PAWS says pets can get overly dependent on owners if they are cuddled or babied each time a firework goes off, so its best to let them find security.

There may the unlikely event some pets will run off in fear because of the noise, so its recommended to double-check doors, gates and fences, and as an extra measure make sure yours pets have their collars or details on them.

After the celebrations, keep your pets away from garbage and the dinner table as things they may ingest things like firework dust, explosive material and dangerous foods.

RELATED: Groups urge public to protect pets from firecrackers

FIREWORKS

NEW YEARS

NEW YEARS EVE

PETS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Kabosu, dog that inspired 'Doge coin,' suffering from Leukemia, liver disease
1 day ago

Kabosu, dog that inspired 'Doge coin,' suffering from Leukemia, liver disease

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The shiba inu named Kabosu, famous for the "Doge" meme and the eponymous cryptocurrency "Dogecoin," is suffering from...
Pet Life
fbtw
Pet-friendly Airbnbs
7 days ago

Pet-friendly Airbnbs

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 7 days ago
As of June, pet-friendly vacays made up almost one-fifth of Philippines listings on the site, a 44% hike compared to June...
Pet Life
fbtw
New pet shop&rsquo;s Mercedes Benz stroller, spa would make you wish you&rsquo;re a pet, too
Exclusive
December 8, 2022 - 4:24pm

New pet shop’s Mercedes Benz stroller, spa would make you wish you’re a pet, too

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | December 8, 2022 - 4:24pm
As a pet lover herself, for Soyoung, pampering pets is not a luxury.
Pet Life
fbtw
Dogs popular in K-dramas, Korea now available in Taguig
Exclusive
December 8, 2022 - 3:21pm

Dogs popular in K-dramas, Korea now available in Taguig

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | December 8, 2022 - 3:21pm
Luckily, for K-drama fans and non-fans alike, some of these Instagrammable “gang-aji” are now more accessible...
Pet Life
fbtw
Shell-ebrity: world's oldest tortoise turns 190 (ish)
December 3, 2022 - 9:26am

Shell-ebrity: world's oldest tortoise turns 190 (ish)

December 3, 2022 - 9:26am
He was born not long after Napoleon died, and is now officially the planet's oldest known living land animal.
Pet Life
fbtw
Doggone: Wet pet food 'seven times worse' for climate than dry
November 26, 2022 - 11:49am

Doggone: Wet pet food 'seven times worse' for climate than dry

November 26, 2022 - 11:49am
Feeding cats and dogs wet food has a much larger climate impact than dry food, a new study found, suggesting small changes...
Pet Life
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with