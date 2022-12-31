Tips for looking after pets during New Year's celebrations

MANILA, Philippines — Another year is about to end and we prepare for the beginning of a new one with loud celebrations that will ring in hope, happiness and good fortune.

As excited we all are to welcome a brand new year to start over, let's not forget that for some of us will bringing little ones along the way — and we're not referring to little bundles of joy, sort of.

Pet owners have more reason to be cautious as critters need more attention and care during New Year's celebrations, as such organizations like the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have advice on how to give them just that.

Pets are more sensitive to fireworks not just audibly but also visually, so PAWS and PETA advise its best to make sure your pet will be able to sleep through the celebrations by making them exercise, drink water, and do their business some time beforehand.

In the event they don't sleep or aren't as tired, it is advised pets be kept in a room where traffic is minimal and give them a sense of safety — closed door and windows, drawn curtains, relaxing music, airconditioning, etc.

One pro-tip is to give pets a comfortable object or place for them to settle in so they can muffle the noises from outside. PAWS says pets can get overly dependent on owners if they are cuddled or babied each time a firework goes off, so its best to let them find security.

There may the unlikely event some pets will run off in fear because of the noise, so its recommended to double-check doors, gates and fences, and as an extra measure make sure yours pets have their collars or details on them.

After the celebrations, keep your pets away from garbage and the dinner table as things they may ingest things like firework dust, explosive material and dangerous foods.

