Pangolin named after pandemic returned to Palawan

The pangolin is considered the most trafficked animal on the planet and over one million have been snatched from Asian and African forests in the past decade, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

MANILA, Philippines — For the second time, a pangolin endemic to Palawan was rescued and flown back to its habitat last month.

"Pandi" was found roaming around Ayala Alabang Village in Muntinlupa City near midnight of August 16.

Scared but healthy with a full belly, Pandi weighed almost five kilograms and was named because it was discovered during the pandemic.

Residents got in touch with environmentalist Anna Varona, who said the pangolin may have been poached to be sold and eaten since pangolins rarely survive being away from their original habitat in Palawan.

After further medical inspection and papers were finalized, Pandi was flown home via Cebu Pacific flight 5J 643 on August 21.

“We thank everyone who helped in sending Pandi back home. The Cebu Pacific team handled Pandi with utmost care. This also shows how the company values wildlife conservation,” said the airline company's Corporate Social Responsibility Specialist Roxanne Gochuico, who coordinated the return of Pandi to Palawan.

Pandi was the second pangolin to be rescued by authorities. In 2018, a pangolin named “Panggoy” was also discovered in Ayala Alabang Village but died while waiting for its repatriation.

The Philippine Pangolin is one of the four species found in Asia. The others are Chinese, Sunda, and Indian. All four are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The species found in Africa are also categorized as vulnerable.

The IUCN Species Survival Commission Pangolin Specialist Group in 2014 said that the pangolins are the most illegally traded mammal in the world.

According to the report, consumers are willing to pay "increasingly high prices for their meat, which is being plated up at banquets across the East as a luxury food." In traditional Chinese medicine, pangolin scales are also believed to treat a wide variety of conditions including psoriasis and poor circulation.

The airline has always supported wildlife conservation.

