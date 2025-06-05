ZYN marks milestone with expanded availability

MANILA, Philippines — Nicotine pouches have quickly become a key player in the global shift toward smoke-free alternatives, providing a tobacco-free option to replace traditional cigarettes and vaping.

These compact products deliver nicotine through the lining of the mouth without involving combustion, smoke or vapor, making them a potential harm reduction tool for adult smokers.

Harm reduction techniques can limit the impact choices have across a range of issues, including on others, society at large, or the environment. With innovation has come the advent of science-backed smoking alternatives that remove burning and smoke from the equation.

Extensive research has shown that burning and ultimately smoke from cigarettes exposes its users to harmful chemicals, causing smoking-related diseases.

Nicotine pouches, epitomized by the popular brand, ZYN, offer a cleaner, more hygienic alternative to traditional cigarettes. Nicotine pouches provide a practical and respectful alternative to traditional nicotine products, allowing legal-age users to enjoy nicotine responsibly without smoke, vapor or hassle.

ZYN, produced by Philip Morris, comes in round tins, and does not require charging or electronics. Since its introduction in the Philippines in 2023, ZYN has expanded its availability to over 1,500 stores nationwide.

To celebrate this milestone, ZYN hosted the ZYN Summer experience in La Union last May 1-3, where legal age nicotine users discovered the convenience and freedom of ZYN nicotine pouches in one of the Philippines' most iconic summer destinations.

The weekend featured coffee-infused sessions to energize the mornings and captivating sunset sessions to conclude the days, highlighting the versatility and ease of ZYN pouches.

“ZYN is committed to providing alternatives for legal-age nicotine users as we start the summer,” said Donica Pile, brand manager for ZYN at PMFTC Inc.

“And we're proud to have already expanded ZYN’s presence in Cebu, Sta. Rosa, and Davao, ensuring that more Filipino legal age nicotine users can discover the ZYN difference and enjoy nicotine on their own terms,” she capped.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by ZYN. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.