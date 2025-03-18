Catch these weekend eats and beats at Rockwellâ€™s Summer Socials

Catch these weekend eats and beats at Rockwell’s Summer Socials

Whether you’re here for the bites, the beats or just the good times, Rockwell's Summer Socials is the place to be. See you under the sun!

MANILA, Philippines — It's that time of the year again—Rockwell's Summer Socials is back, and it's bringing the heat—and the treats!

Get ready for sun-soaked weekends, mouth-watering bites, and tunes that'll keep you grooving all night long. Spanning your favorite Rockwell retail spots, this month-long bash is all about good vibes, great company, and even better flavors.

Save the dates

Each spot is serving up its own unique flavor, mixing shopping, bites, and beats to make every weekend a vibe.

Craving New York flavors?

This year, we're turning up the taste with Nolita Joe’s and Scratch—the brainchild of Marco and Joey Viray, and Patrick Santos (the brains behind Nokal and LES Bagels).

Nolita Joe’s is bringing their mouthwatering NYC-style pizzas—the SPM (sausage, pepperoni and mushroom) and Meatball Roasted Garlic Pizzas are must-tries! Alongside these are hearty grub like chicken poppers and fries, plus loaded hoagies.

Pro tip: Wash it all down with some local craft beer for maximum summer feels.

Scratch is flipping the ultimate smash burgers—we're talking soft, made-from-scratch potato buns, freshly mixed patties, and flavors so good they’ll have you coming back for seconds.

More than just bites

The event goes beyond great food. Discover a variety of food and non-food merchants offering summer essentials, and enjoy live music performances from some of your favorite DJs every night.

Additionally, more merchants will be joining throughout the event, offering new flavors and experiences to discover. Whether you’re here for the bites, the beats or just the good times, Rockwell's Summer Socials is the place to be.

