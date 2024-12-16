^

On the Radar

Absolute commitment to moms and babies

Katherine Magsanoc - The Philippine Star
December 16, 2024 | 3:57pm
Absolute commitment to moms and babies
Absolute made a donation of gift items worth P200,000 to Fabella Hospital, directly benefiting the KMC program and providing crucial resources for mothers and their babies.
Photo Release

Absolute Distilled Drinking Water donates gift items worth P200,000 to Fabella Hospital

MANILA, Philippines — A healthy mother makes a healthy child. Absolute Distilled Drinking Water understands this, which is why their partnership with Fabella Hospital just marked 10 years. 

This enduring collaboration has been instrumental in advancing Fabella’s Kangaroo Mothercare (KMC) program, a vital initiative that promotes the well-being of mothers and their newborns.

To commemorate this milestone celebration, Absolute made a donation of gift items worth P200,000 to Fabella Hospital. This generous contribution directly benefits the KMC program, providing crucial resources for mothers and their babies.

Absolute’s commitment to the KMC program stems from their deep belief in the power of human connection and the importance of nurturing healthy beginnings for every child. Their donation is a testament to their unwavering support for the program and their steadfast commitment to the welfare of mothers and babies.

The KMC program—a cornerstone of Fabella Hospital's maternal and child health services—emphasizes the importance of skin-to-skin contact between mothers and their infants. This practice offers numerous benefits, including improved breastfeeding rates, enhanced bonding, and reduced risk of complications for both mother and baby.

Absolute's continued support for the KMC program underscores its dedication to creating a brighter future for families. This milestone celebration serves as a powerful reminder of the positive impact that collaborative efforts can have in improving the lives of mothers and their children. 

 

Editor's Note: This branded content for Absolute Distilled Drinking Water is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.

 

ABSOLUTE WATER

FABELLA HOSPITAL
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with