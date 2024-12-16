Absolute commitment to moms and babies

Absolute made a donation of gift items worth P200,000 to Fabella Hospital, directly benefiting the KMC program and providing crucial resources for mothers and their babies.

Absolute Distilled Drinking Water donates gift items worth P200,000 to Fabella Hospital

MANILA, Philippines — A healthy mother makes a healthy child. Absolute Distilled Drinking Water understands this, which is why their partnership with Fabella Hospital just marked 10 years.

This enduring collaboration has been instrumental in advancing Fabella’s Kangaroo Mothercare (KMC) program, a vital initiative that promotes the well-being of mothers and their newborns.

To commemorate this milestone celebration, Absolute made a donation of gift items worth P200,000 to Fabella Hospital. This generous contribution directly benefits the KMC program, providing crucial resources for mothers and their babies.

Absolute’s commitment to the KMC program stems from their deep belief in the power of human connection and the importance of nurturing healthy beginnings for every child. Their donation is a testament to their unwavering support for the program and their steadfast commitment to the welfare of mothers and babies.

The KMC program—a cornerstone of Fabella Hospital's maternal and child health services—emphasizes the importance of skin-to-skin contact between mothers and their infants. This practice offers numerous benefits, including improved breastfeeding rates, enhanced bonding, and reduced risk of complications for both mother and baby.

Absolute's continued support for the KMC program underscores its dedication to creating a brighter future for families. This milestone celebration serves as a powerful reminder of the positive impact that collaborative efforts can have in improving the lives of mothers and their children.

Editor's Note: This branded content for Absolute Distilled Drinking Water is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.