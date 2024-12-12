7th consecutive win for MR.DIY at World Branding Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Regional home improvement retailer MR.DIY Group has once again proven its leadership position, taking home its 7th consecutive win at the World Branding Awards (WBA).

At the 17th edition of the awards organized by the World Branding Forum, MR.DIY was named the “Top Home Improvement Retail Brand” in the Regional Award Category, celebrating its success across four markets: Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The retailer’s prior WBA awards include three National Awards in the Home Improvement category from 2018 to 2020, followed by a Regional Award in the same category from 2021 to 2023.

Welcoming the award, MR.DIY Philippines Deputy Head of Marketing Mark Charles Salecina said, “We are thrilled to take home a World Branding Award for the seventh consecutive year. We are a company and team committed to giving our customers outstanding value, excellent customer service, and engaging shopping experiences, while positively impacting the communities we operate in. This award—which recognizes our efforts in these areas across four key Southeast Asian markets—is a testament that we have consistently delivered on this commitment and validates our promise of 'Always Low Prices, which continues to resonate strongly with customers.”

Alex Goh, MR D.I.Y. Group’s Head of Marketing (left) receiving the Brand of the Year Award from World Branding Forum Chairman Richard Rowles (right) at Tower of London, United Kingdom

Salecina congratulated the other award recipients, saying it was an honor for MR.DIY to be recognized alongside them. He added “This achievement wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our employees, our partners, and the unwavering support of our customers from across the region, who have made us their favorite store. Awards like this remind us that our efforts truly make a difference.”

MR.DIY began in Malaysia in 2005 as a traditional hardware store. With over 4,000 stores across the region, the brand is supported by employees from Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Cambodia, India, Turkey, Spain, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Poland.

The 17th edition of the World Branding Awards, organized by the World Branding Forum, was held at the Tower of London, United Kingdom on November 26.

The 2024-2025 edition saw participation from 1.3 million consumers and 4,450 brands across 66 countries in seven regions, making it a global benchmark for brand excellence. The Regional Award is presented to brands that hold leadership positions in multiple countries within a geographic region.

Winners are determined through brand valuation, consumer market research, and public online voting. MR.DIY shares this honor alongside leading brands like Globe Telecom, Uratex, Fern-D and Indoplas Philippines.

