SM commits to creating new waves with record-breaking International Coastal Clean-up

Through the ICC, SM highlights the importance of multi-stakeholder partnerships and showcases the power of working together in leaving a positive impact on the environment.

Total 135,000 kg of trash removed by 23,000 volunteers in 15 SM malls.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 23,000 volunteers from various organizations and communities across the country recently attended this year’s International Coastal Clean-up (ICC), an annual event organized by SM in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Local Government Units (LGUs), and the International Coastal Clean-up Organization as part of their commitment to promoting cleaner seas and oceans.

Held annually, the ICC encourages individuals to join the movement for cleaner seas and oceans, inspiring thousands of volunteers from various sectors and communities every year to do their part in ensuring the cleanliness of the shorelines and waterways in the country.

This year’s ICC took place last September 21 simultaneously in 15 different SM Supermalls across the country, garnering a total of 23,320 participants overall and making it SM’s biggest ICC event yet since joining last 2015.

A total of 135,000 kgs of waste were collected during the recently concluded event, which will then be disposed of through the proper facilities and channels.

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.