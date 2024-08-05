#SMWasteFreeFuture aims to promote good practices for better waste segregation

A young community working towards a #SMWasteFreeFuture. Girl Scouts of the Philippines members sign their commitment for their future.

MANILA, Philippines — When it comes to proper segregation of waste, every small action counts. This is what leading integrated property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. aims to promote through its #SMWasteFreeFuture program which it launched in June, in celebration of the World Environment Day.

The program is designed to reduce overall waste generation through effective waste segregation, and enhance waste diversion rate by diverting waste away from landfills through recycling, composting and other sustainable disposal methods.

Bin it right

Data from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) reveals that two billion tons of municipal solid waste is generated each year. Unmanaged waste results in a blockage in major drainage and water systems and consequently contributes to massive urban flooding especially during the monsoon season in the country.

Effective waste segregation starts with the ability to responsibly separate high-value recyclables from the disposables.

Photo Release RDC is as easy as ABC! The use of simple and easily remembered labels: Recyclable, Disposable and Compostable, is a straightforward scheme to understand which waste goes to which bin to make segregation practical, fast and easy. Electronics also contain a high-value recyclable resource that ends up in the landfill. Head to your nearest Cyberzone in any SM mall to dispose of old gadgets and electronic waste properly.

SM Prime introduced a new segregation scheme with simple and easily remembered labels: Recyclable, Disposable and Compostable. Shortened as “RDC,” it is a straightforward scheme to understand that all high value recyclable waste goes to one bin to make segregation practical, fast and easy.

Recyclables that are considered high value are plastic bottles, aluminum cans, glass jars, cardboard and paper. When properly segregated, they may be spared from ending in landfills. Single-use plastic water bottles made from PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, are easily recycled and are considered high-value.

With every thoughtful toss, reducing waste and conserving natural resources support a sustainable future.

The power of collective effort

Photo Release A young community working towards a #SMWasteFreeFuture. Girl Scouts of the Philippines members sign their commitment for their future.

“This is a learning process and it will not be perfect. Being open to new ways of doing things and of putting into action every little step is crucial in advancing waste management solutions. We highly encourage all of you to give us feedback. We are taking a small step towards a long journey,” said sustainability champion and SM Engineering Design and Development Corporation president Hans "Chico" Sy Jr. during the launch held at the SM Mall of Asia last June.

Sy further emphasized the power of collective effort and encouraged everyone to turn this initiative into a habit. “Now it’s up to you and every individual here in attendance, to embrace the cause of change. We are given the opportunity to work on the biggest problems of our community when the planet truly needs it. Let’s not waste this opportunity,” he added.

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.