Parallax Studio opens new site enabled for on-set virtual production

During the recent opening of Parallax Studio last December 7, Wesley Villarica owner of Parallax Studio announced a co-production between Parallax Studio, Robosheep Studio, GV Labs and Will Studios, for the film entitled “The Guardian.”

MANILA, Philippines — Robosheep Studios is a pioneering film, video and VFX company in the Philippines enabled for on-set virtual production.

Powered by Unreal Engine's real-time 3D creation, complex visual effects normally done in postproduction can now be captured in-camera, allowing for greater creative control and flexibility for directors and producers.

Combining its locally engineered LED stage and virtual camera tracking, Robosheep can turn immersive digital worlds into living sets for film, TV, virtual reality and the upcoming media platforms of the future.

Wesley Villarica, owner of Parallax Studio’s and co-owner of Robosheep Studio is one of the most respected and sought-after photographers in the Philippines with 18 years of expertise in the field of advertising.

His elements of creative imaging—photography, production design and visual communication—led him to a series of notable projects for brands for Canon, Levi’s and Gatorade, among many. He has also been a long time Canon Brand Ambassador from 2011 to the present.

Parallax Studio supplies the demand for lifestyle, fashion, food, product and other corporate photography and video production needs. It offers high-end camera and lighting equipment, rental spaces, as well as a wide variety of equipment and services for creatives to achieve infinite visual possibilities.