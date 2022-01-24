



















































 
























^


 











 















On the Radar

 
Roberto 'Bobby' Romulo passes away at 83




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 24, 2022 | 5:57pm
 





Roberto 'Bobby' Romulo passes away at 83
Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Roberto Romulo speaking at a Stratbase ADR Institute event in November 2017.
Stratbase ADR via Facebook




MANILA, Philippines —  Former Foreign Affairs Secretary and AIG Philippines chairman Roberto "Bobby" Romulo died on January 23. He was 83 years old.


A mover in the country's IT sector, Romulo had a long career in technology with IBM Corp. in New York City. He later became the president and general manager of IBM Philippines prior to joining government service.


Romulo was chairman of PETNET, MediLink Network and the Nationwide Development Corporation (NADECOR). He also held board memberships in Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT); Equicom Savings Bank; Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc., Maxicare Healthcare Corporation and McLarty Associates (formerly Kissinger McLarty Associates).


In 1989, he was appointed Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the Commission of the European Communities. He was then elevated to the top of the country's Department of Foreign Affairs in 1992. An accomplished diplomat, he was decorated by the governments of Belgium, Thailand, Spain, Chile, France and the Philippines.


Romulo, a longtime columnist of The Philippine STAR, was also the chairman of non-profit foundations such as the Zuellig Family Foundation, Foundation for IT Education and Development, the Philippine Foundation for Global Concerns, and Asia-Europe Foundation of the Philippines. He was similarly a trustee of the US-Philippines Society.


The schedule of mass and novena prayers are yet to be announced by the Romulo family.




Family members are requesting that those who want to send flowers may opt to send donations instead to the Carlos P. Romulo Foundation for Peace and Development, by contacting Mel through mobile number 0917-817-7940.


His last published piece on The STAR was on January 21, two days before his death. In his final column, he wrote about the work of the Zuellig Family Foundation, of which he served as chairman and later chairman emeritus.


In July last year, he penned an "urgent appeal" to his fellow businessmen while taking a break from penning column pieces due to medical reasons. Parts of it read:




The next election will be fought in cyberspace – be it the social media trolls or even outright digital shenanigans by the side that have the means to do so or is friendly with those who have. Truth is the counter weapon of choice against those who will bend it to change the narrative.






Do not put priority on the ‘winnability’ of a candidate but rather on someone who will bring back competence, dignity, civility and true love of country and her people. Together we can make that candidate winnable.




 
















 



AMBASSADOR BOBBY ROMULO
OBITUARY

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Pageant stage catches fire while crowning winners in Misamis







2 days ago


Pageant stage catches fire while crowning winners in Misamis



 By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


The stage of Miss Kuyamis 2022 pageant caught fire during the announcement of winners in the 9th Kuyamis Festival...








On the Radar
fbtw













Singer dies after intentionally getting COVID-19 'for immunity'







3 days ago


Singer dies after intentionally getting COVID-19 'for immunity'



By Marane A. Plaza |
 3 days ago 


A Czech folk singer died after she deliberately contracted COVID-19 to "obtain immunity."








On the Radar
fbtw













'Imelda' trends as Internet users condemn 80-year-old man's arrest for allegedly stealing mangoes







4 days ago


'Imelda' trends as Internet users condemn 80-year-old man's arrest for allegedly stealing mangoes



By Jan Milo Severo |
 4 days ago 


Social media users lambasted Imelda Marcos after reports of an 80-year-old man was arrested for stealing mangoes in Pang...








On the Radar
fbtw













Former youth leader is first Filipino elected to a city council seat in New England







9 days ago


Former youth leader is first Filipino elected to a city council seat in New England



By Jan Milo Severo |
9 days ago 


Former youth leader Constantino Alinsug became the first Filipino to be elected to a city council seat in New England.








On the Radar
fbtw













New FPJ Avenue gets mixed reactions







10 days ago


New FPJ Avenue gets mixed reactions



By Jan Milo Severo |
10 days ago 


Social media users had mixed reactions over the recent renaming of Roosevelt Avenue to Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue.&nbs...








On the Radar
fbtw













Woman stuck with blind date for days after city lockdown







11 days ago


Woman stuck with blind date for days after city lockdown



By Kathleen A. Llemit |
11 days ago 


A woman in China had the most intriguing experience as she was locked down with her blind date for four days. 








On the Radar
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with