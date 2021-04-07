'Stop prank calling firefighters': Internet users lambast prank callers

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users showed their ire to a prank caller who phoned the Bureau of Fire Protection for a non-existent fire in San Juan City, causing panic to residents.

Facebook user Lester Macion posted a photo last Easter Sunday, showing firetrucks on their street.

“Shoutout sa tumawag na may sunog daw dito samin. Walangya ka pati bumbero pinaprank call mo,” he wrote in the caption.

The post, which now has 73,000 reactions and 48,000 shares, got comments from mostly angry Facebook users.

“Hindi nakakatuwa kung sino man yang tumawag na yan wag sana mangyari sayo na masunugan ka. Diyos na bahala sayo sa ginawa mo,” Erik John Ocampo commented.

“Pag nahuli nyo po kung sino. Bugahan nyo ng tubig sa mukha, ubusin ang laman ng isang fire truck. Para di pamarisan,” Richarl Falcon suggested.

“Yan dapat yung mga kinukulong eh ginagawang biro ang lahat bat kaya ang dami ganyang tao dito sa mundo nag ta trabaho ng ayos yung mga tao tas lokokohen lang ng ganyan baka nakakalimuntan nyo mabiles ang karma baka isang araw masunugan nga kayo dahil sa pang loloko mo tas ng yari walang bumbero na pumunta di kawawa kayo ngayon... wag kase gawen biro ang lahat Think before you click gunggong ka kung sino Kaman,” Angelo Cortez commented.

According to the Department of Interior and Local Government, there were 2.5 million prank calls received by 911 in 2019.

Under Presidential Decree no. 1727, pranksters will be punished with imprisonment of not more than five years or a fine of not more than P40,000 or both at the discretion of the court having jurisdiction over the offense.