THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
'Stop prank calling firefighters': Internet users lambast prank callers
Firetruck lined up on a street in San Juan after receiving a prank call
Lester Macion via Facebook

'Stop prank calling firefighters': Internet users lambast prank callers

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 7, 2021 - 12:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users showed their ire to a prank caller who phoned the Bureau of Fire Protection for a non-existent fire in San Juan City, causing panic to residents.

Facebook user Lester Macion posted a photo last Easter Sunday, showing firetrucks on their street. 

“Shoutout sa tumawag na may sunog daw dito samin. Walangya ka pati bumbero pinaprank call mo,” he wrote in the caption. 

The post, which now has 73,000 reactions and 48,000 shares, got comments from mostly angry Facebook users.

 

Shoutout sa tumawag na may sunog daw dito samin. Walangya ka pati bumbero pinaprank call mo. ????

Posted by Lester Polillo Macion on Sunday, April 4, 2021

 

“Hindi nakakatuwa kung sino man yang tumawag na yan wag sana mangyari sayo na masunugan ka. Diyos na bahala sayo sa ginawa mo,” Erik John Ocampo commented. 

“Pag nahuli nyo po kung sino. Bugahan nyo ng tubig sa mukha, ubusin ang laman ng isang fire truck. Para di pamarisan,” Richarl Falcon suggested. 

“Yan dapat yung mga kinukulong eh ginagawang biro ang lahat bat kaya ang dami ganyang tao dito sa mundo nag ta trabaho ng ayos yung mga tao tas lokokohen lang ng ganyan baka nakakalimuntan nyo mabiles ang karma baka isang araw masunugan nga kayo dahil sa pang loloko mo tas ng yari walang bumbero na pumunta di kawawa kayo ngayon... wag kase gawen biro ang lahat Think before you click gunggong ka kung sino Kaman,” Angelo Cortez commented. 

According to the Department of Interior and Local Government, there were 2.5 million prank calls received by 911 in 2019. 

Under Presidential Decree no. 1727, pranksters will be punished with imprisonment of not more than five years or a fine of not more than P40,000 or both at the discretion of the court having jurisdiction over the offense.

PRANK CALL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Stop prank calling firefighters': Internet users lambast prank callers
35 minutes ago
'Stop prank calling firefighters': Internet users lambast prank callers
By Jan Milo Severo | 35 minutes ago
Social media users showed their ire to a prank caller who phoned the Bureau of Fire Protection for a non-existent fire...
On the Radar
fbfb
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
23 hours ago
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
23 hours ago
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon,...
On the Radar
fbfb
Philippine universities get ready for first-ever virtual EU Whiz competition
2 days ago
Philippine universities get ready for first-ever virtual EU Whiz competition
2 days ago
Colleges and universities across the Philippines are set to gear up for the much-anticipated EU Whiz: Filipino Youth of the...
On the Radar
fbfb
Young Pinay celebs, online personalities are living the &lsquo;presko period life&rsquo;
2 days ago
Young Pinay celebs, online personalities are living the ‘presko period life’
2 days ago
Their recent discovery of the New Whisper Breathable—their new holy grail pad—helped them take a breather unlike...
On the Radar
fbfb
Security guard saves 3-year-old boy from car fire in Mindanao
3 days ago
Security guard saves 3-year-old boy from car fire in Mindanao
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
A security guard in Mindanao became an instant hero after he saved a boy from a burning car in a mall. 
On the Radar
fbfb
'God is with us': Bo Sanchez stays positive despite being COVID-19 positive
4 days ago
'God is with us': Bo Sanchez stays positive despite being COVID-19 positive
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
"Do you have Covid or your family has Covid? Let's pray for each other."
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with