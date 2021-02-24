To pass bread and pastry subject, student made oven from scratch

MANILA, Philippines — Biscuit can, sand, metal screen and wires. These are the ingredients used by college student Jovel Bante Jr. to create a makeshift oven for his major subject.

Studying hospitality management at the Holy Cross of Davao College in Davao City, Jovel needed an oven to pass his Baking and Pastries Production class under college professor and chef Raymond Minoza.

He might have lacked an oven, but definitely not the will to catch up with their virtual class.

“I built my improvised oven by myself during my free time after class with the tools that my father left me at home. I managed to make it hygienic and decent,” Jovel told Philstar.com in an online interview.

Chef Raymond couldn't be more pleased and amazed seeing the result of his student's bread.

“Actually, I am all expecting that my students do have their own ovens in their house and I am very confident that they can use them during our activity,” the teacher said.

“I wasn’t informed that Jovel already made that makeshift oven before our class. I was only informed when I had the chance on that day to check the temperature of the oven and during his turn, he was very proud to present his makeshift oven.”

Jovel was more than happy with his class output. “Fortunately, it turned out good as I expected because I was really hands-on during the process and luckily hard work pays off,” he said.

Described as a typical student “who attends class and listens,” Jovel is now seen as exceptionally resourceful.

“On the time that asked them to prepare the equipment to be used for our first laboratory class, he was quite hesitant but yet he still finds ways to participate despite the unavailability of the typical oven,” Raymond said.

“With that, he is very determined that he can make our desired product at that time even though he is not using an oven which his other classmates are using.”

Overwhelming help poured in for Jovel following his teacher's viral social media post. Just one day after Raymond's first post, the student received assistance from sponsors, including all the materials that he needed.

“I want to thank them all if this will be posted because I am also able to pay my school fees and I am beyond grateful,” he said.

Raymond, on his part, witnessed how most of the netizens (including students, teachers and other professionals) reacting to his post were inspired by Jovel's response to their class activity.

“Jovel showed the netizens to bring out more the determination, perseverance, initiative and creativity within them. This student opened our eyes and hearts that even though we are experiencing so many shortcomings and frustrations in life, we should always seek and make our dreams real and be achievable. It is very true that if there’s a will, there will always be a million ways to have it.”

Meanwhile, the student advised others not to lose hope in the midst of crises.

“In this time of pandemic, we are all struggling but never be discouraged by the problems. Turn this as a challenge to mold you and your character. Always move forward! Of course, seek grace from the Lord.” — With reports from The STAR