How to join 'The First Ortigas Vertical Cinema Contest'
On its fourth edition, the Ortigas Art Festival is calling on aspiring filmmakers to join The First Ortigas Vertical Cinema Contest.
(Philstar.com) - February 19, 2021 - 7:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Smartphones have become widely used to capture everyday moments. And in those short clips, individuals are able to tell different stories.

On its fourth edition, the Ortigas Art Festival is calling on aspiring filmmakers to join The First Ortigas Vertical Cinema Contest.

Presented in partnership with the Film Development Council of the Philippines, the competition challenges all individuals passionate about filmmaking to shoot a 2-minute film with their smartphones in a portrait orientation exploring the theme: The Beauty of Everyday.

Ten of the best short films will be chosen and awarded the following cash prizes: 

  • 1st place: P15,000
  • 2nd place: P10,000
  • 3rd place: P5,000
  • The remaining Top 7: P2,000

Show the beauty of everyday and join The First Ortigas Vertical Cinema Contest. Deadline for entries is on March 11. Read the full mechanics here.

ESTANCIA FDCP ORTIGAS ART FESTIVAL ORTIGAS MALLS
