Man fulfills dream to turn into 'alien'

MANILA, Philippines — How far would you go to look like somebody or... something else?

A 32-year-old French man has had his nose and top lip removed to look like an alien — a "black alien" to be specific.

Anthony Loffredo told about this dream to UK paper, Daily Mirror.

He had his nose removed in Spain. His most recent move was having his tongue split in the middle. Prior to this, he had his whole body, including his eyeballs, tattooed to achieve his desired "black alien" look.

“From a very young age, I have been passionate about mutations and transformations of the human body. I had a click when I was a security guard. I realized that I was not living my life the way I wanted. I stopped everything at 24 and left for Australia,” he told the French paper Midi Libre.

Loffredo is not the only one who has the fascination for looking like someone's face.

After spending money to look like the doll Ken, Rodrigo Alves admitted being a transgender in January 2020.

"I’m known as Ken but inside I’ve always felt like Barbie,” Alves told Mirror.

Rodrigo now goes by the name Roddy and planned on having surgery for size D cups and wider hips and lips.