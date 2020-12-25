Netizens react to Harry Roque singing 'Payapang Daigdig'

MANILA, Philippines — "Payapang Daigdig" by National Artist for Music Felipe de Leon was written bearing his hope for peace.

In the "Sounds Familiar" column by Philstar's Baby Gil dated Dec. 18, 2019, she wrote that De Leon's piece was believed to have been written by him after looking out of his window seeing his "beloved Manila" in ruins after the Japanese Imperial Army pummeled the capital during World War II. Over the years, the song with lyrics by Eduardo de Leon and Brigido Batungbakal has become a familiar and favorite Christmas carol.

Its intention seemed to have lost its meaning with the recent social media uproar surrounding it.

On Tuesday, presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque shared the video clip of him singing "Payapang Daigdig". The video clip was showed positive imageries of bayanihan and being optimistic despite the pandemic.

Netizens were quick to comment on social media about the clip. The most that generated the reaction was the post on ABS-CBN's Facebook page.

"Narito ang video sakaling interesado kang pakinggan ang pag-awit ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque," was written as the caption of the post with the video link. The post has an overwhelming 60,000 laughing emoji likes.

Gilbert GK's comment drew 5,300 likes. He wrote, "Grabe naman kayo ABS sa 'sakaling interesadong pakinggan', syempre wala naman may interes sa basurang yan tinatanong nyo pa talaga." It also got the most replies at 315.

The second most liked comment comes from JP Resurrection with 715 likes. "I love the caption! It's giving you the benefit of the doubt," the comment read.

The popular spokesperson also recently made the rounds of social media memes when a GIF of him was used by Thai Enquirer.

On December 20, the Thai publication posted on its Twitter (@ThaiEnquirer) Roque's GIF. It was captioned with reminders to the public to wash hands constantly, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

When the publication was alerted on the the identity of the person featured on the GIF, it replied: "We have no idea who this person is. We use the gif because he's round and Asian."