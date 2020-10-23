THE BUDGETARIAN
5 deserving frontliners get the chance to win P10,000 worth of SM gift certificates
Five nominated frontliners may get a chance to win P10,000 worth of SM gift certificates.
Photo Release
5 deserving frontliners get the chance to win P10,000 worth of SM gift certificates
(Philstar.com) - October 23, 2020 - 4:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Spark hope and share the joy of gift-giving as SM Supermalls celebrates our frontline workers, our modern day heroes, in this time of pandemic.

This holiday season, shoppers may nominate a frontliner to receive a special gift via the Share Hope with SM digital mailbox until December 14.

Five nominated frontliners may get a chance to win P10,000 worth of SM gift certificates. Winners will be announced on October 26, November 9 and 23, and December 7 and 21.

In order to join, participants must simply follow these three easy steps:

  1. Register via the #ShareHopeWithSM microsite at https://www.smsupermalls.com/sharehopewithsm, or access the SM Supermalls Facebook chatbot or SM Viber bot.
  2. Fill out the form to share a story of hope and nominate a chosen frontliner. Once done, shoppers may submit.
  3. Check your email address to see if you have received the confirmation email from the #ShareHopeWithSM team.

Full promo mechanics are posted on the SM Supermalls Christmas microsite at https://www.smsupermalls.com/togethersapaskoatsm, social media pages @smsupermalls, mall posters, and digital directories in participating SM malls.

‘Tis the season to spread the holiday cheers!

 

For updates and announcements, visit https://www.smsupermalls.com.

