This virtual party will make your 'kembot' count
Photo Release
This virtual party will make your 'kembot' count
(Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Birthed from her coronavirus scare experience, startup founder Trisha Garcia came up with the startling idea to organize a virtual party where people can conveniently socialize with others from the comfort of their homes, but in a lively setup.

“I encountered a traumatizing health scare. I had a close friend who was in the ICU for almost a month and that worried me in several ways. I was out and about running errands the week before I heard about his health condition. And even when we didn’t personally see each other—the moment he caught the virus, I, too, thought I had it. His situation affected me negatively," she recalls.

“I self-quarantined for two weeks after feeling all kinds of symptoms, but two swab tests denied how I felt. Apparently, it was all in my head. Stress and anxiety can definitely turn into physical pain. I was reminded of how important it is to have a good mental health condition. Life is short. We need to keep creating things that are purposeful. Kembots With Benefits (KWB) was born because of what I went through,” Garcia continues. 

With a virtual party happening on October 24, KWB aims to fill the void brought by the pandemic.

“I reached out to my friends Carmina Panghulan, Jao Manuson, and Anna Sasaki to make KWB come to life. We’re inviting young adults aged 21 to 35 to re-experience the social scene on a safer platform. There’s going to be a lot of socializing, good music from incredible DJs, a fun dance instructor, and other perks. The best part is that a portion of the proceeds will be used for care packages for selected public hospitals,” Garcia says. 

An unexplored medium, the millennial hustlers also believe arrangements like these help ease the weight of being alone in times like these.

“The pandemic has made us realize how important it is to take care of our emotional and physical health. It made us rethink what trips are worthy of braving. As a result, many of us have not seen our friends in person for a long time now. An event like this is definitely warranted. Sometimes you just need to let loose and be with your friends. We’d like to thank our partners, mostly Heineken Philippines, for believing in our project," Garcia adds.

Powered by equally thriving startups, social media powerhouse Imaginarium Creatives and marketing agency Jao Studios are Kembot’s official forerunners. Tickets are only at P350!

 

Buy your kemboticket now via https://ticket2me.net/e/32160/KembotswBenefits. For more information, follow Kembot with Benefits on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

