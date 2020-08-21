Game not over for Snacks & Ladders despite physical closure

MANILA, Philippines — Snacks & Ladders in Quezon City has finally hit a snag in the form of the COVID-19 crisis, but this does not spell the end for the board game haven.

The Maginhawa mainstay on Thursday evening announced that it will no longer be able to maintain its physical restaurant and provide dine-in services due to the major blow dealt by the ongoing pandemic.

“For almost 5 years, Snacks and Ladders has been a home for geeks, foodies, and gamers. We're honored to have shared our customers' special life moments. We have been there for your baby showers, 1st birthdays, debuts, proposals, reunions, parties, prenup photo shoots, and even an actual wedding. We are humbled by your trust in us and we are forever grateful for the experience of serving you and playing with you all these years,” Snacks & Ladders concluded the round.

Despite the cards stacked against it, the high-concept game cafe is not losing hope that the community it built will someday play together again.

“We will continue to strive to be able to bring back the happiness that we've witnessed within the walls of Snacks & Ladders. We will still be open for deliveries until we find a new home.”

In the meantime, longtime patrons can continue to support Snacks & Ladders by ordering menu favorites like chicken poppers and ice scramble directly here.