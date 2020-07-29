Join ZRewards for free and help LalaJeep drivers

MANILA, Philippines — When you register with ZRewards by Zeal, you not only get free access to amazing deals from your favorite restaurants and shops, but you also help Lalajeep drivers who were among the hardest hit by community quarantine restrictions.

ZRewards is the country’s newest online marketplace for discounts and freebies launched last July 15.

The jeepney drivers who lost their livelihoods were taken in by on-demand delivery company Lalamove in agreement with the Quezon City government. Instead of carrying passengers, Lalajeeps carry goods for businesses which need a more affordable means to deliver their products.

To further assist the Lalajeep drivers, ZRewards committed to provide them with care packages once the website reaches 100,000 registered members from July 20 to August 15.

“We would like to celebrate our first milestone by helping Lalajeep drivers. We are thankful to have LalaMove and Minimart as partners in this undertaking. We hope that the public can also join us in this initiative by being part of the ZRewards family,” said Glenn Estrella, chief executive officer of ZRewards.

"Lalamove is so thankful for the support of ZRewards and Minimart to help our LalaJeep drivers. Through this partnership, we will be able to expand our reach to users who will take part in extending additional support to the Lalajeep frontliners who have been drastically affected by this pandemic,” said Dannah Majarocon, managing director of Lalamove.

The care packages will be prepared by Minimart, which also agreed to provide a generous discount, free packaging and free delivery to the distribution site in Quezon City designated by Lalamove. Lalamove will give the items directly to the beneficiaries.

Anyone can show their support to Lalajeep drivers by signing up to ZRewards at https://zeal.ph/signup and using the referral code HELPJEEP.

Aside from being free, ZRewards members will be able to access the different offers from a wide array of merchants such as Flowerstore.ph, Minimart.ph , Goldilocks Bakeshop, JiPan, Boozy.ph, Melo's Steakhouse, Beauty Scout, Zalora Philippines, The Naturale Market, Audio-Video Solutions Corp., Avignon Clinic, Digits Trading Corp, Harem Inc., AJ Wellness Corporation, Rapide Auto Service Experts, IAJ Wellness Corp., Papemelroti, Malongo Atelier Barista, The Smile Bar, Chris Sports, Trident Food Holdings, Inc., Mysterium Philippines, CM Star Management Inc., Bistronomia, and The Bistro Group.

ZRewards by Zeal is a brand of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Globe.