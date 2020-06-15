COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Feby Cachero Baguisa-Dela Peña receives the donation from Emirates Loto to make 10,000 more meals for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emirates Loto/Released
Unemployed Pinay internationally recognized for feeding jobless in Dubai
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2020 - 12:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — An unemployed Filipina living in Dubai that has been giving 200 free meals every day to the city's jobless migrants during the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic was given a grant to cook 10,000 more meals for her Good Samaritan initiative.

The Filipina, Feby Cachero Baguisa-Dela Peña, received the donation from Emirates Loto in commemoration of the Philippine Independence Day last June 12.

"Every day since Eid Al Fitr, the mother of three has been taking out more than Dh500 from her own pocket to feed over 400 people, who have lost their jobs because of challenges arising from the pandemic," Khaleej Times said in a report today.

"She buys over 50kg of rice, 60kg of chicken, and nearly 25 dozen eggs to cook two meals a day. People in need can pick up the food directly from her apartment, practising social distancing at all times. But for some expats who cannot afford to pay for transportation, Feby personally delivers the free meals to their homes in Dubai's Satwa area."

According to Khaleej Times, Feby calls her personal project "Ayuda" (Filipino for "help"), which began when she saw fellow Filipinos lining up for free food outside the building where she lives. She said she felt for her fellowmen because she thought, "What if it was my family who lost our income during the pandemic?"

"We're poor, to be honest. But it's not a reason for me not to help, you know?" Feby told South China Morning Post in an earlier feature.

"Life is so hard and they don't have anyone to depend on."

Feby recalled that she started the effort when she was able to buy about 500 dirhams' worth of groceries, including 30 frozen chickens and sacks of rice, from her own family's month's worth of allowance.

At first, she relied on her husband's income. But when the word spread about her initiative, many are now donating, including a famous Emirati blogger who donated 10,000 dirhams. 

Since the project was launched, her "Ayuda" has been helping at least 200 jobless migrants every day. 

"It's a big thing if you can help like 10 people not to sleep hungry," she said. 

She, however, was nervous that authorities in Dubai could stop or fine her for violating laws on public gatherings or food distribution. But she intends to feed Dubai's hungry as long as she can.

"If I will stop this, many people will stop eating."

ALL PINOY PRIDES HEROES TODAY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
3 days ago
‘Mockingjay’ Aling Marie leads masses against anti-terror bill at ‘Grand Mañanita'
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
"Grand Mañanita" guest-of-honor Aling Marie addressed the crowd of hundreds of protester at UP Diliman to publicly...
On the Radar
fbfb
4 days ago
'Malansang isda!': Proposal not to translate English cartoons to Filipino gets mixed reactions
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Sen. Pia Cayetano's proposal not to translate foreign cartoon shows to Filipino gained mixed reactions from social media...
On the Radar
fbfb
Exclusive
6 days ago
'Walang Ganun Mars!': Public school teacher on becoming viral sensation amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Richo Bautista, the 39-year-old high school teacher from Cavite who became more popularly known as Aling Nena, revealed that...
On the Radar
fbfb
Sponsored
6 days ago
Lysol partners with Philippine Red Cross, donates P36 million to COVID-19 mass testing efforts
6 days ago
Lysol, in partnership with the Philippines Red Cross, pledges P36 million to boost efforts in COVID-19 fight.
On the Radar
fbfb
12 days ago
Young Filipinos graduate from top US universities with flying colors
12 days ago
Filipino students have proven once again to be standout graduates in the world's leading universities.
On the Radar
fbfb
12 days ago
ABS-CBN proud of its homegrown achievers
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Vivoree posted photos of her while revealing her struggles to finish high school with awards.
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with