Unemployed Pinay internationally recognized for feeding jobless in Dubai

MANILA, Philippines — An unemployed Filipina living in Dubai that has been giving 200 free meals every day to the city's jobless migrants during the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic was given a grant to cook 10,000 more meals for her Good Samaritan initiative.

The Filipina, Feby Cachero Baguisa-Dela Peña, received the donation from Emirates Loto in commemoration of the Philippine Independence Day last June 12.

"Every day since Eid Al Fitr, the mother of three has been taking out more than Dh500 from her own pocket to feed over 400 people, who have lost their jobs because of challenges arising from the pandemic," Khaleej Times said in a report today.

"She buys over 50kg of rice, 60kg of chicken, and nearly 25 dozen eggs to cook two meals a day. People in need can pick up the food directly from her apartment, practising social distancing at all times. But for some expats who cannot afford to pay for transportation, Feby personally delivers the free meals to their homes in Dubai's Satwa area."

According to Khaleej Times, Feby calls her personal project "Ayuda" (Filipino for "help"), which began when she saw fellow Filipinos lining up for free food outside the building where she lives. She said she felt for her fellowmen because she thought, "What if it was my family who lost our income during the pandemic?"

"We're poor, to be honest. But it's not a reason for me not to help, you know?" Feby told South China Morning Post in an earlier feature.

"Life is so hard and they don't have anyone to depend on."

Feby recalled that she started the effort when she was able to buy about 500 dirhams' worth of groceries, including 30 frozen chickens and sacks of rice, from her own family's month's worth of allowance.

At first, she relied on her husband's income. But when the word spread about her initiative, many are now donating, including a famous Emirati blogger who donated 10,000 dirhams.

Since the project was launched, her "Ayuda" has been helping at least 200 jobless migrants every day.

"It's a big thing if you can help like 10 people not to sleep hungry," she said.

She, however, was nervous that authorities in Dubai could stop or fine her for violating laws on public gatherings or food distribution. But she intends to feed Dubai's hungry as long as she can.

"If I will stop this, many people will stop eating."