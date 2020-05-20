COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
CCF’s Tulong Tayo
CCF’s Tulong Tayo distributed more than 100,000 food packs through local government units and communities.
Handout photo
Quarters for frontliners, donations to hospitals: CCF reports COVID-19 aid
(Philstar.com) - May 20, 2020 - 6:34pm

Christ’s Commission Fellowship (CCF) responded to the health crisis through its “good works ministry” arm, Tulong Tayo, by assisting frontliners who could not return to their homes and through donations of needed protective equipment to more than 100 hospitals.

Christ’s Commission Fellowship (CCF) is a movement of laymen and laywomen who have encountered and committed their lives to the Lord Jesus Christ, making an impact through the work of the Holy Spirit in transforming lives, families, communities and nations.

In a statement, CCF’s Tulong Tayo also distributed more than 100,000 food packs through local government units and communities.

“Through the help and support received, we have been able to extend the following since Enhanced Community Quarantine has started,” CCF said in a report.

  • 9,980 surgical and N95/KN95 masks, 31,000 face shields, 1,340 cover-all suits and 4,440 medical and non-medical grade hazmat suits for 128 hospitals.
  • Accommodations for a total of 202 frontliners at CCF Center in Pasig, CCF Alabang and CCF Malolos. Bible studies were also conducted for the frontliners at CCF Center to be able to encourage them as a way of meeting their spiritual needs.
  • 103,200 relief packs through various CCF satellites and LGUs nationwide.
  • Partnership with the Philippine Marine Corps, Philippine Navy, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in their relief operations.
  • Launched a mobile kitchen that served food to 300 families in Barangay Ugong, 400 families in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, 400 families in Barangay Kalawaan in partnership with the Pasig City government and Pasig PNP’s Adopt a Community project.
  • Mobile kitchen for 900 families in Angono, Rizal.
  • Distributions 194,700 PPEs which were donations of CCF members.

“We would like to thank the generosity of our donors, members and volunteers for being channels of hope in such a season as this,” the CCF said. “We praise God for giving us the opportunity and the capacity to be of service to the Cross by being of service to others, all for the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ!”

 

If you're interested to know more about CCF, visit their website at www.ccf.org.ph or chat with them on facebook.com/CCFmain. You can also watch a livestream of Sunday services and past messages online by going to CCF's website or to its YouTube channel.

