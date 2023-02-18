^

Modern Living

A new leadership for The Consular Corps

OH YES, IT'S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton - The Philippine Star
February 18, 2023 | 12:00am
A new leadership for The Consular Corps
(Seated) Consular Corps of the Philippines (CCP) 2023 Executive Board dean, Spain Consul General Javier Martin Garcia, Monaco Consul General Dr. Fortune Ledesma, Tanzania Consul Betty Chua, and Gambia Consul Agnes Huibonhoa with (standing, from left) Côte d’Ivoire Consul General Vince Carlos, Romania Consul General Serge Ortiz-Luis Jr., Moldova Consul George Barcelon, Côte d’Ivoire Vice Consul Dax Carlos, Czech Republic Consul Ján Krivoš, Costa Rica Consul General Fausto Preysler, Jr., and Belgium Consul Fabio Pompetti
The Consular Corps of the Philippines (CCP) and its 2023 Executive Board, led by the new dean, Spain consul general Javier Martin Garcia, laid out their new projects for this year during their recently concluded strategic planning session. Everyone, especially Monaco Consul General Dr. Fortune Ledesma, expressed their optimism that this year would be more productive for the organization as all members are eager to work and take part in the upcoming activities.

