A new leadership for The Consular Corps

The Consular Corps of the Philippines (CCP) and its 2023 Executive Board, led by the new dean, Spain consul general Javier Martin Garcia, laid out their new projects for this year during their recently concluded strategic planning session. Everyone, especially Monaco Consul General Dr. Fortune Ledesma, expressed their optimism that this year would be more productive for the organization as all members are eager to work and take part in the upcoming activities.