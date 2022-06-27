How the Extraordinary Rowoon Won Our Affection

MANILA, Philippines — Rowoon looked good in a barong tagalog. Amidst deafening cheers and screams, the Korean actor/singer changed into our traditional attire on stage in the Rowoon in Manila fan meet organized by Globe Kmunnity PH at the MOA Arena. Another highlight of the event, attended by thousands of fans, was the Filipino food tasting. The King’s Affection actor was made to try different Pinoy everyday fare. He heartily ate turon and puto bumbong with lots of cheese. Funny how he thought the delicious rice cake (similar in texture to the Korean ones) was eaten after partying, and the host replied that it was traditionally taken after going to church. What the 24-year old star wanted to try most though was taho since it was made of soft tofu which is made into stews in his country. He wanted to try a sweet version, and the taho was a hit. He said he wanted to take taho home to Korea.

Rowoon, whose real name is Kim Seok-woo, is a model/singer/actor. He is the vocalist of K-pop boy group SF9. A rising star in K-Dramas, his acting credits include: Extraordinary You (2019), where he won Best New Actor in the MBC Drama Awards; and She Would Never Know (2021). However, his status as an actor was elevated in the hit series The King’s Affection (2021), and the recent Tomorrow, with beautiful veteran actress Kim Hee-sun and handsome Lee Soo-hyuk. In the KBS Drama Awards 2021, he won Best New Actor, the Popularity Award for actor, and the Best Couple Award with Park Eun-bin for The King’s Affection. Now the model for top cosmetic brand Estee Lauder, Rowoon has been the face and ambassador of many brands and products such as KLAVUU and Gong Cha, the popular tea drink franchise.

As I got a glimpse up close in the Meet and Greet held prior to the fan meet, I noticed that aside from being really tall (1.9 meters as per my research), he was quite handsome, almost doll-like. He was friendly with a gentle demeanor. Of course, this is all assumption in the limited time given. In the fan meet, he was charming and sometimes even teased and fooled around with the audience.

Happee Go of Pulp Live World told us, “It's amazing how K-Drama started as a hidden niche and has now become the dominant paradigm in the entertainment world. And what makes K-Drama so incredibly engaging is getting to know how the stars behind a lot of the top Korean Dramas, like Rowoon, are so shy in person. They will not talk if not spoken to and would require little to no security escorts when they move about. I see them as kind, accommodating and warm... I got to talk with him face to face before he went to meet his fans, and I must say, I felt so shy as he is so tall and flawless. I couldn't help but just keep bowing and bowing, while he smiled shyly as well, while bowing and bowing back to me.” Pulp Live World has been in partnership with Globe for over a decade now in promoting K-pop in the country. Through Happee Hour social media sites, they had built the brand Globe KmmunityPH and launched it last 2019, to be the one place where you will find everything K.

There was a portion in the Rowoon event, where the star provided life lessons in response to some fans who wrote letters and asked for his advice. On how he shows his affection to friends, Rowoon revealed that he really is not good in openly demonstrating this, but his friends understand. I guess he is a little reserved. When asked what his “coping mechanism” or what he does when he is troubled, Rowoon candidly shared that he just accepts stress and doesn’t fight it, it will eventually go away. He further elaborated on this when a question arose on “giving up on dreams and nothing going as planned”. He wisely said that failure is “bigger” (I think he meant more impactful and meaningful) than success, and it is a good thing. “If we are having a hard time now, next time it will be good.” When a fan asked about losing confidence, he responded “when I have new projects, I also get scared. But whatever happens, it is yours, so go with the flow. Just trust yourself.” He ended with a message of hope. “I really like struggles, and there will be bigger struggles ahead. Just have courage and trust yourself, which is most important, then you will have success.” Talk about going way beyond fan service.

Other games and activities made up most of the live affair. He tried “Sipa vs. Jegichagi (a Korean version)”. Though Rowoon claimed to play football, he missed the sipa a couple of times. I guess an entire arena of over 9,000 screaming fans will unnerve anyone. There was the interactive “Pinoy Henyo,” where he guessed what Korean landmark or food was flashed on the screen behind him, by asking the fans questions answerable by yes, no, or maybe. Rowoon also “battled” with the audience in the Speed Trivia game where questions were asked about him. He also customized a bayong where he drew a hand, flowers, then autographed it. The star said his drawing came from the heart. The hand represented “high touch” (maybe high five?); the flowers mean peace; and the brown and orange color meant struggle (he really likes struggle). A touching fan video was then presented and various gifts and letters.

A selfie, or should I say we-fie, was taken by the well-loved star of the night, together with the audience which was quite fun. Then came a surprise performance where he sang the ballad “No Goodbye in Love” from the Original Soundtrack of The King’s Affection. This had everyone swoon for Rowoon.

At one point, Rowoon said that he was overwhelmed by this reception and did not expect many fans. “This is will be an unforgettable memory because all of you are with me”. I’m sure it was just as memorable for the fans because Rowoon was with them too.